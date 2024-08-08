Aaron Rodgers’ Mom Wanted Him to Stop Sleeping With Olivia Munn and Blamed Her for Discord in the Family: Report

Aaron Rodgers' parents disapproved of his then-girlfriend Olivia Munn's explicit comments. It was about their relationship. They subsequently broke off contact with the NFL star for nearly a decade, according to a new book.

Journalist Ian O'Connor, in his book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, claims that Rodgers' parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, were particularly upset with Munn's remarks in an interview that delved into their love lives.

Rodgers, now a quarterback for the New York Jets, started dating Munn in 2014, and the couple eventually broke up in 2017. O'Connor asserts that the devout Christian couple did not approve of Munn's relationship with their son. The Daily Mail released an early excerpt from the book, revealing that Darla Rodgers was aghast at the actress's comments about their romantic life.

According to O'Connor, Aaron's mother disapproved of premarital sex due to her devout religious beliefs. She was particularly opposed to her son sharing a hotel room with his girlfriend, even though he was an NFL player. The book notes that Munn discussed her relationship with Rodgers in a December 2014 interview, which did not sit well with his parents.

The tension escalated when Munn reportedly had an angry rant with Rodgers' parents over their plans to visit him after a game in Tampa. Ed and Darla Rodgers, who had been attending their son's games since his childhood, told Munn that they did not need her permission to continue doing so. O'Connor details this confrontation in the book, emphasizing the longstanding tradition of the Rodgers family supporting Aaron's football career from the sidelines.

The fallout from these incidents led to a significant rift between Aaron Rodgers and his parents. The relationship between the NFL star and his family was strained for many years, largely attributed to the disapproval of his romantic choices and the subsequent confrontations that arose from them.

O'Connor's book sheds light on the complexities of Rodgers' personal life, offering insights into the familial conflicts that have shaped his journey both on and off the field. The excerpts published by The Daily Mail highlight the impact of these disputes on Rodgers' relationship with his parents and the broader implications for his personal and professional life.

The strained relationship between Aaron Rodgers and his parents became public knowledge over the years, with various media outlets reporting on the family's disconnection. O'Connor's book provides a more detailed account of the underlying issues, particularly focusing on the influence of religious beliefs and personal boundaries in the dynamics between Rodgers, his parents, and Olivia Munn.

This narrative adds a new layer of understanding to the public's perception of Aaron Rodgers, a prominent figure in the sports world. It illustrates the challenges of balancing a high-profile career with personal relationships and familial expectations.

The revelations in Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers offer a glimpse into the personal struggles that have accompanied Rodgers' illustrious career. It highlights the often unseen human aspect behind the athlete's public persona. Let us know in the comments what you think about this.