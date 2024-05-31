Aaron Rodgers Needs Another Lombardi Trophy to Be in GOAT Debate Claims Kurt Warner: How Many Super Bowls Has He Won?

Aaron Rodgers has been a cornerstone of the Green Bay Packers since being drafted in 2005. After spending his initial two years as a backup to the legendary Brett Favre, Rodgers took the reins and has since cemented his status as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

Over his career with the Packers, Rodgers has participated in 21 playoff games, showcasing his talent and leadership on the field.

Despite his impressive career statistics and numerous accolades, Aaron Rodgers has only one Super Bowl victory to his name. This lone triumph came in 2010, during Super Bowl XLV, where Rodgers led the Packers to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In that game, Rodgers threw three touchdown passes, earning him the Super Bowl MVP award. However, since this victory, Rodgers has yet to return to the Super Bowl, and his playoff record post-2010 stands at 7-9.

ALSO READ: Why Does Tom Brady Consider Aaron Rodgers' Mentorship the 'Best Training' For Jordan Love?

Kurt Warner's perspective on Rodgers' legacy

Kurt Warner, a Hall of Fame quarterback himself, recently shared his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' legacy during an interview on Jomboy Media's Football Today show with Chris Rose. Warner, who experienced a career resurgence with the Arizona Cardinals after achieving success with the St. Louis Rams, drew parallels between his own journey and Rodgers' current situation.

Warner emphasized that, while Rodgers is undeniably one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, he needs another Super Bowl appearance to enter the conversation about the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Warner explained, "Aaron is one of the best quarterbacks our league has ever seen. But he doesn't get into the greatest conversation until he gets to another Super Bowl."

The 2022 near miss

Rodgers and the Packers had a promising 2021 season, but their Super Bowl aspirations were dashed when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers (13-10) in the Divisional Round. This defeat added to the narrative of Rodgers' struggle to secure a second Lombardi Trophy, a key milestone often associated with the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Rodgers holds several notable records, including the most consecutive seasons with a passer rating over 100.0. Additionally, he is a three-time NFL MVP and has been selected to the Pro Bowl ten times. Despite these achievements, the absence of multiple Super Bowl appearances overshadows his otherwise stellar career.

The New York Jets chapter

Rodgers is on the cusp of starting his second training camp with the New York Jets. After an Achilles injury cut short his debut season with the team, the upcoming season presents an opportunity for Rodgers to redefine his legacy. Warner believes leading the Jets—a team with a historically poor postseason record—to a Super Bowl could elevate Rodgers to a new echelon of greatness.

Warner noted the potential impact of such an achievement, comparing it to his career revival with the Cardinals. "Having him switch teams, having him come back at 40 years old off of an Achilles, the New York Jets, who have never won, this could maybe set Aaron in a different category," Warner explained.

While Aaron Rodgers' career is already decorated with four MVP awards, ten Pro Bowl selections, and a plethora of passing records, another Super Bowl appearance could solidify his place among the NFL's greatest quarterbacks.

As Rodgers starts a new chapter with the Jets, the fans will be watching to see if he can achieve the elusive second Super Bowl appearance that could elevate his status in the GOAT debate.

