Aaron Rodgers New Documentary Enigma Based on Achilles Injury That Kept Him Out of 2023 NFL Season to Get Released on Netflix

NFL fans get ready, Aaron Rodgers is about to take center stage in a riveting three-hour docuseries titled ‘Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.’ This eagerly-anticipated series is set to debut exclusively on Netflix on December 17, just eight days before the streaming giant's groundbreaking foray into live sports with two NFL games on Christmas Day, though neither game features the Jets.

The announcement of the Rodgers series marks just one part of an exciting array of sports-related projects unveiled by Netflix, including the renewal of ‘Full Swing,’ featuring golfers on the PGA Tour, and a new line-up of documentaries under the title ‘Untold,’ delving into captivating sports stories.

The range of subjects for the ‘Untold’ collection in 2025 promises a compelling exploration of controversial events in the world of sports, from a notorious locker-room gun incident involving Washington Wizards players, to the intense rivalry and cheating accusations between chess grandmasters, and a steroid scandal involving a wellness influencer known as the Liver King.

Enigma promises an intimate and compelling portrayal of the quarterback's journey, chronicling his relentless pursuit to return to the field after enduring a devastating Achilles tendon injury just four plays into the Jets’ 2023 season.

Beyond his remarkable journey from injury to recovery, the documentary series vows to delve into the intricacies of his life and career, providing an insightful exploration of the facets that have propelled him to become a household name.

Advertisement

This unique venture is brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Religion of Sports, Skydance Sports, and NFL Films, with a team of esteemed executive producers leading the charge. The series is helmed by Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Victor Buhler, David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jason Reed, Jon Weinbach, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy, ensuring a deep and multifaceted portrayal of Rodgers' remarkable journey.

In a thrilling preview released by Netflix, viewers catch a glimpse of Rodgers' insightful discussions on decision-making on the field, as well as poignant moments as he converses with Dr. Neal Elattrache, the orthopedic surgeon who played a pivotal role in repairing the quarterback’s torn Achilles.

This sneak peek sets the stage for what promises to be a captivating and nuanced exploration of Rodgers' journey. Additionally, the sports lineup at Netflix includes a diverse range of projects, such as ‘Full Swing’ and ‘Untold,’ complemented by upcoming offerings.

Advertisement

Included are ‘Polo,’ a captivating look at the U.S. Open Polo Championship from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions and Last Chance U producer Boardwalk Pictures; ‘The Comeback,’ chronicling the triumphant tale of the 2004 Boston Red Sox and their long-awaited World Series title; ‘Senna,’ a scripted series celebrating the legacy of Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna; and ‘Rez Ball,’ a feature film that recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.