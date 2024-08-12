In a forthcoming biography, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers opens up about his controversial 2021 statement regarding his COVID-19 vaccination status, expressing regret for not being more transparent.

The book, titled Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers by Ian O'Connor, delves into various aspects of Rodgers' life and career, shedding light on his decision-making process during the height of the pandemic.

Aaron Rodgers Admits Regret Over 2021 ‘Immunized’ Comment

Three years after the initial incident, Rodgers reflects on his choice to describe himself as "immunized" when asked about his vaccination status during a 2021 preseason press conference.

The four-time MVP now acknowledges that this statement, which led to widespread criticism when it was revealed he was unvaccinated, was primarily motivated by his desire to maintain a certain public image.

"If there's one thing I wish could have gone different, it's that, because that's the only thing [critics] could hit me with," Rodgers says in the book.

He further elaborates on his thought process at the time, explaining that the "immunized" claim was central to his appeal to the NFL.

The controversy came to a head in November 2021 when Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and was sidelined for 10 days as an unvaccinated player.

This incident sparked intense debate and scrutiny of his earlier statements. In hindsight, Rodgers admits he should have taken a different approach.

"But if I could do it again, I would have said [in August], f--- the appeal. I'm just going to tell them I'm allergic to PEG, I'm not getting Johnson & Johnson, I'm not going to be vaxxed," he states in the biography.

The quarterback, now with the New York Jets, offers insight into his decision-making process regarding vaccination.

He cites concerns about allergies to vaccine ingredients and potential adverse reactions as reasons for his hesitancy.

Rodgers says he still wouldn't have gotten the vaccine, even if he was told he had to. Some other athletes had to get vaccinated to play, but Rodgers says he wouldn't have done it even in that situation.

Aaron Rodgers’ Biography by Ian O'Connor

While the vaccination controversy takes center stage, O'Connor's biography also explores other facets of Rodgers' life and career:

The book delves into Rodgers' nearly decade-long estrangement from his family, offering new details about the complex dynamics at play.

It touches on the potential influence of Rodgers' former girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, and recounts a recent, meaningful exchange between Rodgers and his father that could pave the way for reconciliation.

Readers, in the forthcoming biography are also introduced to Edward Rodgers, Aaron's paternal grandfather, a decorated World War II combat pilot.

The biography talks about Edward's harrowing experiences, including a St. Patrick's Day 1944 mission where he saved his crew by piloting a severely damaged B-24 back to base.

The book offers insights into Rodgers' professional life, including his frustrations with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy during crucial moments, such as the 2014 NFC Championship Game loss to Seattle.

It also touches on the quarterback's interactions with media figures, including a notable exchange with ESPN's Adam Schefter during Rodgers' trade to the Jets.

As Rodgers continues his NFL journey with the New York Jets, this biography provides a comprehensive look at the man behind the headlines.

From his controversial vaccine stance to personal struggles and triumphs, Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers promises to offer fans and critics alike a deeper understanding of one of football's most enigmatic figures.

The book is set for release next week, likely to spark further discussion about Rodgers' career, decisions, and impact both on and off the field.