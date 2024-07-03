Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Missed Jets Mandatory Minicamp to Visit Witch Doctor in Egypt

If you thought Aaron Rodgers couldn’t attract more attention, think again. His recent trip to Egypt to visit a witch doctor named ‘SWNW’ has raised everyone’s eyebrows. Especially since it coincided with the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp.

This trip sparked intense backlash but also led to a hefty $101,716 fine for missing the minicamp. The four-time MVP’s excursion brings to light the historical and cultural significance of ‘SWNW,’ or ‘sounou,’ a term from ancient Egypt.

Aaron Rodgers missed the minicamp for Egypt Witchdoctor

A 1999 study by Dr. Mohamed E. Salem and Dr. Garabed Eknoyan explains that the sounou has been a part of Egyptian culture since the era of the pharaohs. Traditional medicine practitioners remain relevant today.

It is especially true in remote villages, where modern medicine is less accessible. Given Rodgers’ known interest in alternative medicine, his trip to Egypt seems less surprising.

He has previously participated in multiple Ayahuasca retreats. It undertook a ‘darkness retreat’ before joining the Jets in 2023. These experiences reflect his openness to exploring unconventional paths to wellness and mental clarity.

However, Rodgers’ absence from the mandatory minicamp didn’t sit well with everyone. Jets head coach Robert Saleh labeled it an unexcused absence. On the other hand, some team officials expressed concerns.

Aaron Rodgers’ venture into the world of the NFL

Nevertheless, Rodgers had informed the team of his planned trip. Which he scheduled while recovering from an Achilles injury sustained during the 2023 season opener. The trip’s timing, overlapping with minicamp, was communicated in advance.

Defending Rodgers, SNY reporter Connor Hughes explained on The Carton Show that the quarterback’s trip was known to the team and should not have caused an uproar. Craig Carton suggested that the Jets could have managed the situation better. Also by informing the public about Rodgers’ absence beforehand, thus avoiding unnecessary controversy.

Support for Rodgers also came from within the team. All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. It highlighted that Rodgers had been present for all earlier phases of the team’s OTAs. Looking ahead, Rodgers is determined to make a strong comeback this season.

After playing only four snaps last year due to his injury, which dashed the Jets’ postseason hopes and extended their playoff drought to 13 seasons.

Rodgers’ controversial trip may have raised eyebrows, but his focus remains on the upcoming season. As long as he can perform on the football field when it matters, his unconventional methods off the field will likely be overlooked.

