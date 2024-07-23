Aaron Rodgers Reveals Honest Opinion on Caleb Williams and if Bears Can Beat Rivals Packers

The rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers has been among the oldest and most storied in NFL history. Rodgers has been the main reason for a win against the Bears. The New York “Jets, quarterback is like what the Chicago Bears has built around Caleb Williams.

But Rodgers thinks that they can't do enough to beat the Packers. The star of Bears, Caleb is considered the best quarterback in his generation and he’s ready with the reinforcements to win on the pitch. Aaron also praised his agility and accuracy but still thinks that's not enough to win with their rivals as there are good players in the Packers too.

Aaron’s opinion on Caleb

The Green Bay and Bears are the oldest rivalries in the NFL league, Rodgers shared his honest opinion on the rivalry. Aaron gave his opinion on the rivalry at a podcast named, Pardon My Take. He answered, “Yeah, I do” when asked if Caleb Williams would succeed in the NFL. He also stopped after that saying in defence of the Packers, “I like [D'Andre] Swift, I like [Keenan] Allen, I like the receiver from Washington [Rome Odunze]," Rodgers said. And of course, you've still got DJ [Moore].

I think that the team is almost good enough to beat the Packers.” the Chicago Bears haven't won against the Green Bay since December 2018 scored 5-24 against Aaron throughout the Packer's tenure. Moreover, The young boy, Williams is all geared up to win against the Packers in the 2024-25 NFL season.

Exploring the rivalry between the Bears and The Packers

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are known to be the oldest teams in NFL history. The Packers have the highest score against the Bears. The fierce rivalry began in 1921, and since then the Packers have dominated with 50-15 against Chicago.

The hype of this rivalry is insane in the NFL league. Rodgers, a former player of Green Bay has been a problem for the Bears to win against them. in 2021 Aaron posted 24-5 against Chicago in his time period in the Packers. Moreover, the Bears are all set to win against their rivals in the 2024-25 season. However, with Rodgers being on the Jets’ side, the Bears look to have an edge over the Packers. Moreover, with highly anticipated quarterback Caleb Williams being in the Bears’ camp, the Bears could bounce back in this ultimate rivalry.

