Aaron Rodgers Reveals if He Regrets Missing Jets Mandatory Minicamp for Egypt Trip

Aaron Rodgers skipped the Jets' obligatory minicamp last month due to an Egypt trip. The former Packers quarterback said he didn't regret missing training for the Europe trip and is aware of the consequences.



The veteran quarterback chose to spend a brief vacation in Egypt, missing two practice days as part of the team's scheduled OTAs. Rodgers had already been at camp for ten days, but the two days he missed were required.

Aaron Rodgers knew the consequences

Rodgers is back at work with his New York Jets teammates after missing mandatory camp while traveling to Egypt. And, despite being penalized by the team management for his absence, the four-time NFL MVP claimed Wednesday that he has no regrets for missing training camp.

Rodgers was fined USD 50,000 for missing the obligatory training camp. Rodgers stated on the first day of practice at Jets training camp that he had no regrets about his decision and that he "knew the consequences."



"I'm an adult," Rodgers explained. "I knew exactly what I was getting into. I knew the fine was coming. I knew I wanted to be in Egypt. I wish there hadn't been a scheduling issue, but that was how things were."

Rodgers also stated that he attempted to "move things around" after he realized that the mandated minicamp was scheduled to take place during his vacation. He informed Robert Saleh and his colleagues that he would miss two days of practice.



Rodgers said the idea for the trip arose during "the doldrums" of recovery for his ruptured Achilles, which the quarterback sustained only four plays into his debut game and cost him his first season with the team. However, the time range he chose conflicted with the Jets' obligatory minicamp from June 11 to 13.

Jets fined Rodgers USD 50000 for skipping camp

While the trip was a personal milestone for the recovering veteran quarterback, it will now cost him more than simply his airline ticket to Africa. The Jets reportedly fined Rodgers $50,000 for his absence.

The Jets quarterback talked with the media on Wednesday for the first time since skipping the minicamp due to a trip to Egypt, which he revealed in a podcast interview Monday. On Wednesday, he claimed that the incident was caused by his scheduling difficulties.

He reaffirmed on Monday's "Pardon My Take" podcast that visiting Egypt is a "bucket list" trip. He said, “Back amid treatment, I figured it would be a good idea to organize a vacation with some pals. We wanted to finish it around the middle of June. Looking at the previous year's schedule, I felt secure.”

It sounds like the quarterback isn't worried about the $50,000 punishment he received. He also stated that he had no regrets about missing the camp or any other aspect of his Egypt vacation. While the Jets may have been counting down the days, Rodgers was out visiting the pyramids, seeing it as a well-deserved respite following a strong 10-day run at camp.