Aaron Rodgers Reveals If Jets Punished Him For Skipping Mandatory Mini Camp

Aaron Rodgers sparked multiple discussions after missing the Jets mandatory minicamp on June 11-12. The 40-year-old went on a trip to Egypt with some friends. Athletes have to suffer a penalty or punishment if they don’t attend the mandatory camps or violate other rules. Rodgers clarified whether he had to pay the fine for visiting Egypt during the mandatory mini-camp.

The four-time NFL MVP has had a horrible start to his first season with the Jets. Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth play of week 1 of the 2023-24 NFL season. Fans were excited about seeing Rodgers lead the way for the Jets this season. But the multi-time Pro Bowler received backlash for missing the mandatory camp.

Also Read: Did Aaron Rodgers Confront Robert Saleh For ‘Unexcused’ Comment After Missing Mandatory Minicamp? Find Out

Was Aaron Rodgers punished for his absence from mandatory minicamp?

The Jets resumed their preparation for the NFL 2024 this week. Rodgers trained with his teammates following his recovery from an Achilles tendon tear. The two-time passing touchdown leader was asked about missing camp. “Obviously more of an issue outside the building than it was inside the building,” Rodgers responded.

Aaron admitted that he knew what he was getting into. He knew the fine was coming. He wished there hadn’t been a scheduling conflict, but it was what it was. Rodgers revealed to the reporters that he had to pay over $50,000 in fines for skipping the mandatory minicamp.

Advertisement

Many fans had argued that Rodgers himself said everyone needs to be in the building to ‘flush the bull.’ Rodgers took a funny jab at critics by donning a t-shirt with an Egyptian cat printed on it. He admitted that riding the camel and visiting the pyramids were the highlights of his trip.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers Sparks Controversy by Claiming THIS Place as New York Jets’ True Home

Is Aaron Rodgers still upset over head coach Robert Saleh’s unexcused comment?

The Jets HC was questioned about Rodgers’ absence during the minicamp. Although Saleh said he and Aaron talked before the OTAs, he made a controversial statement about Aaron’s absence. “It’s unexcused, but he had an event that was really important to him,” the Jets’ think tank said.

Rodgers had attended all the OTAs organized by the franchise, even though some were optional. He wasn’t pleased with Saleh’s comments about him. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Rodgers later asked Saleh why he called his absence unexcused. Russini added that they had a discussion and are on good terms now.

Advertisement