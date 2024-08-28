Aaron Rodgers Reveals Lowest Point With Jets and Its Not ‘Sitting in Training Room at MetLife’ After Season-Ending Injury

Aaron Rodgers is a quarterback known for his Hall of Fame-worthy career. He has faced what was arguably the most challenging season of his career last year. He watched game after game from the sidelines. However, it was due to injury. But it must have been incredibly tough for someone with such a fiercely competitive spirit.

However, Rodgers recently revealed that this wasn’t the lowest point of his season. Contrary to what many might think, his most difficult moment wasn’t immediately after sustaining the injury at MetLife Stadium but rather what came afterward.

In a candid interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Rodgers shared that the true low point of his season was not the injury itself but the days that followed. The Super Bowl champion described the aftermath as particularly debilitating. It was with the initial days post-injury being some of the hardest. The challenge was exacerbated by his aversion to relying on medications for pain relief.

Rodgers opened up about just how miserable he felt during this period. The first few days following surgery were especially tough for him. He found himself confined to bed, struggling with the simplest of tasks like using the restroom and sleeping.

The footballer reflected on this period with a sense of frustration and helplessness. He said, “The low point was not just sitting in the training room at MetLife after it happened... It was flying home [to California] and then really the first 13 days not being mobile. It was hard. I had surgery out there with Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache.”

He continued, “Having people take care of me, and I can’t really move, it’s a whole ordeal to just go to the bathroom and sleep. You’re in pain. I’m not a big pain med guy.”

For Rodgers, who has spent more than two decades in the NFL, this experience was particularly jarring. Despite his long and successful career, he was marked by numerous accolades and accomplishments. He also remarkably only missed three seasons due to significant injuries. They include two broken collarbones in 2013 and 2017, and a ruptured Achilles last year.

In the past, Rodgers managed to finish the season with the Green Bay Packers after recovering from his injuries. But last year was different. The injury he sustained with the New York Jets proved to be the most severe of his career. It also forced him to miss the remainder of the season.

Despite the overwhelming challenges of his recovery, Rodgers did find some solace in his extended break from the game. The time away allowed him to reflect and perhaps gain a new perspective on his career and life.

However, the season was far from what he had hoped for. This period of adversity may have offered Rodgers an opportunity to grow in ways. It wouldn’t have been possible had he remained on the field.

In retrospect, the injury and its aftermath were undeniably difficult. Rodgers’s resilience and ability to confront and navigate these challenges are a testament to his strength of character. His candid reflections serve as a reminder that even the most successful athletes face moments of profound struggle. With that, it is often in these moments that true character is revealed.