Aaron Rodgers Sexuality: NFL Star Responds to Rumors That He’s Gay

Remember the time, roughly about a decade ago, when everyone was talking about Aaron Rodgers’ sexuality? It was the same time when everyone assumed that Aaron Rodgers was gay. Rodgers shut down the rumor about him on a radio show which is trending after more than a decade.

Back in 2013, Rodgers satiated the mystery of his sexuality by saying: “Yeah, I’m just going to say, I’m not gay. I really, really like women. That’s all I can say about that.”

This was from the days when the QB expressed himself candidly on the ‘Tuesdays With Aaron’ segment with Jason Wilde on ESPN Milwaukee radio, which was rare since the QB hardly ever spoke so freely about his personal life elsewhere. Per the New York Post, sharing the spot with Wilde and his unchained expression with Wilde was what initially prompted the rumors.

To further eliminate the rumors, Rodgers continued his answer, saying, “There’s always going to be silly stuff out there in the media, and you can’t worry too much about [it], and I don’t. … I think there should be, professional is professional, and personal is personal. And that’s just how I’m going to keep it.”

But why is it trending now, after more than a decade, you may ask? The reason is the launch of Ian O’Conner’s new book ‘Out Of The Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers’. Per O’Conner’s interview with The New York Post, Rodgers said this about Rodgers answering his question.

“I think I was upset at the framing [of the rumor] because it was meant to shame the idea of being gay, and I have so many friends that are gay in the community,” A-Rod said, explaining how he wanted to deal the situation in a way that eliminated the negativity that the initial question brought.

“That’s what I wanted to go after. And [Wilde] said, ‘You should just let it go and just say no.’ I wish I had done the former because that’s how I really felt. So, I wish I would have handled it that way, and I don’t blame Jason (Wilde). We’ve talked it out.” This is why these words from Rodgers as published in O’Connor’s book aim to do that, eliminate the surrounding stigma.

And for the ones unaware, A-Rod was in this radio spot a few years before he publicly accepted his relationship with Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick. A-Rod and Munn stayed together for 3 years, whereas Patrick and A-Rod lasted for two years.

However, between the two, Rodgers’ relationship with Munn ended messily, dragging his family dynamics and A-Rod’s estrangement from his family through the mud. Munn spoke negatively about the Rodgers’ family dynamics after her relationship concluded on SiriusXM which Aaron Rodgers’ father, Ed, called out to be a fluff.

As of now, the Jets’ QB seems solely focused on wrapping up the final years of his football career with undivided attention since he is not rumored to be dating anyone.