Aaron Rodgers Shares His Opinion on Bohemian Grove and Jeffrey Epstein; Kicks Off Social Media Storm

Aaron Rodgers is one of those guys who speaks their mind without caring about the consequences. He has received a lot of heat from the fans due to his controversial statements and conspiracy theories.

Rodgers is a right-winger and manages to stay at the center of various debates. After getting diagnosed with COVID-19, the 4x NFL MVP questioned the legitimacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers believes that the government has spread AIDS disease. He doesn’t believe in the 9/11 terrorist attack either. The Quarterback showed up at a show lately and made sure to add something to his existing controversies.

Aaron Rodgers at Carlson Tucker Show

The Super Bowl XLV winner made an appearance on Carlson Tucker’s show. It seems that the show gave him center stage to raise the bar of his controversies. The former Packers QB didn’t hesitate in playing with the wrong strings and talking about sensitive topics.

From Pat Tilman to Vladimir Putin, Rodgers brought numerous big names into conversations. He also defended his theory about Jeffrey Epstein not committing suicide. Rodgers believes that Epstein was assassinated in federal custody. In addition to that, the NFL star called out secret societies like Bohemian Grove saying that they blackmail people to do whatever they want.

Rodgers on Johnny Depp and Ghislaine Maxwell Trials

One of the greatest QBs of all time then moved to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial. He quoted that Depp and Heard’s trial was televised publicly which wasn’t the case with Ghislaine Maxwell. While the former was getting all the hype from the media, Maxwell’s case had nearly no coverage.

Aaron Rodgers can believe and defend whatever conspiracy he wants. But, there is a simple explanation for the way things happened in Maxwell’s case. While Depp’s case was a state case that could be recorded and made public, Maxwell’s case was in federal court where cameras were not permitted.

