Aaron Rodgers Sparks Controversy by Claiming THIS Place as New York Jets’ True Home

Aaron Rodgers has made a controversial remark about the New York Jets franchise. The 40-year-old quarterback has shared his opinion to the ongoing debate about the Jets’ true name. Rodgers suggested that they should actually be called the New Jersey Jets.

Rodgers moved to the Jets after spending 18 years with the Green Bay Packers. During his tenure, he won one Super Bowl and was named the NFL MVP four times. His first season at the Jets was devastatingly cut short. He got injured in the first game of the 2023-24 NFL season and didn’t step on the gridiron again. Before returning to the football field, Rodgers sparked debates about the franchise’s name.

Aaron Rodgers says the New York Jets should be called New Jersey Jets

Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast. He opened up about his thoughts on the Jets’ real name. Rodgers said the Jets play in the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. He added that their training base is in Florham Park, claiming they are more New Jersey than New York.

Aaron argued that nobody in the squad lives in New York. He himself has a pad worth $9.5 million in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. “If you are a Giant, you can [live in New York], but I don't know why you would just because of the traffic into the tunnel,” Rodgers said on the podcast.

Rodgers admitted that he often jokes about it. He knows the stadium used to be on Long Island. “But we are the New Jersey Jets. So are the Giants,” he concluded.

The Jets fans didn’t agree with Rodgers. “New York sounds a lot better than New Jersey that's just reality,” a user wrote. Another fan pointed out that New York City is a metropolitan area, and it’s more important than the state.

Aaron Rodgers on his time with the Jets

Rodgers is happy about moving from the Packers to the Jets. Pardon My Take’s co-host, Big Cat, called him Mr. New York. Following the injury, Rodgers enjoyed his healing period in New York City. He was spotted at Rangers and Knicks games. He also attended some Broadway shows in the city.

Rodgers confessed that he was having a great time in New York. “That's why it was so heartbreaking to play four ------- plays,” he said. The Super Bowl XLV winner is not sure about his future. He is certain that he wants to play this one. Aaron Rodgers desires to win two Super Bowls before retiring as a Jet.

