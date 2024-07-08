Aaron Rodgers' Teammate Sauce Gardner Lashes Out at Allegations of Him Hanging Out With Mobster Joseph Merlino

Aaron Rodgers’ teammate Sauce Gardner was spotted with a mobster boss, Joseph Merlino. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman claimed that the New York Jets cornerback was hanging out with Merlino. The 23-year-old wasn't pleased with the allegations. He slammed Kleiman’s report on his X handle.

It has been a controversial offseason for the Jets. Aaron Rodgers went to Egypt for a vacation during the team’s mandatory minicamp. Head coach Robert Saleh said that it was an unexcused leave. As soon as the matter cooled down, rumors about Sauce Gardner hanging out with mob boss Merlino surfaced.

Was Sauce Gardner hanging out with Mobster Joseph Merlino?

Gardner was photographed shaking hands with Merlino on Sunday, July 7. Dov Kleiman posted the picture on his X handle. He reported that Gardner and Merlino met in Florida. Kleiman added that the NFL star was hanging out with the mob boss.

The 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year didn’t hold back. He didn’t only clear the air on the issue but also lashed out his anger at Kleiman. “Dov, it’s funny because I know that you know I wasn’t “hanging out” with him. Rent must be due eh?” Gardner wrote. He had also defended his teammate Aaron Rodgers from criticism with a similar approach.

Gardner met Merlino for filming a podcast episode. He gave a sneak peek of his appearance on The Skinny With Joey Merlino on his Instagram story. “My main man Sauce, the defensive back in the NFL,” Merlino could be heard saying. The two of them met at a party on July 4. Merlino announced on his social media handle that the episode will be released soon.

Sauce Gardner defends Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers skipped the Jets minicamp scheduled from June 11 to June 13. Some reports suggested that the upper management isn’t happy with the Super Bowl XLV champion. “He’s a natural leader,” Gardner said in Rodgers’ defense. Aaron hadn’t skipped any OTA before the minicamp.

Gardner believes that Rodgers has changed the Jets for the better. He said Rodgers commands respect in whichever room he steps into. Before pointing fingers, he urged fans to look at Rodgers’ portfolio, which includes 4x NFL MVP awards.

Some experts believe the Jets can stop the Chiefs from completing the three-peat. However, these controversies could affect their performance in the upcoming season. The franchise would like to stay away from more distractions. Fans are waiting for a show from Gardner and Rodgers. It’d be interesting to see if the pair manages to bring the glory to New York.

