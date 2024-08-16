Aaron Rodgers's Dad Accuses Olivia Munn of Lying About Their Family Being ‘Dysfunctional’ To ‘Make Herself Look Good’

The soon-to-be-released book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, penned by New York Post columnist Ian O'Connor, begins yet another chapter in the Rodgers family drama. In a recent exposé, Aaron Rodgers' father alleged that his son's ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, disseminated falsehoods about their family quarrel to preserve her image.



It's been four years since Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, disclosed the quarterback's feud with his family, and his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, are still upset about it. Olivia Munn remains a key player in the complex web of alienation that has consumed Aaron Rodgers and his family for the past decade.

The NFL star's estranged parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, slammed Munn in an excerpt from Ian O'Connor's new book. They admitted that Munn was attempting to "make herself look good" on SiriusXM's Radio Andy with Andy Cohen.



Ed Rodgers stated in the book, "She claimed the family was dysfunctional before she met Aaron, which is false. We went to all of his games and stayed at his place. We had an excellent friendship." Nothing bad was happening."

Ed is referring to Munn's interview with Andy Cohen following the couple's 2017 separation. She stated, "I feel that family, fame, and achievement may be extremely problematic if their aspirations are linked to yours. I don't think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it's unacceptable to attempt to stand on someone's shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, as I believe they did with him."

Ed added that before the Magic Mike actress entered the scene, he and his wife went to all of Aaron's games and even stayed at his house. "We had an excellent friendship. "Nothing bad was happening," Ed added.

While Munn claimed that the four-time MVP "hadn't spoken to the parents and one brother in like eight months before we started dating," she also told Cohen that she persuaded Rodgers to have an "honest conversation" with his parents, which she claims did result in them attending games in 2014.

In another section of the autobiography, Aaron's mother contradicted what Munn said about the famous, stating, "I can think of showbiz families that, like the Kardashians, climb all over each other for fame and stuff like that." But it isn't our family. "Nobody did that."

According to a source, Ed and Darla, who are fervent Christians, were outraged by some of Munn's activities throughout the years, especially her frank discussion of her sex life with Aaron. The couple also allegedly objected to the New York Jets player living with Munn before marriage.



The Newsroom actress and Aaron split up in April 2017 after three years together, but his family appears to have yet to make peace. Munn secretly married John Mulaney in July. She and the comedian have a two-year-old son, Malcolm, whom they welcomed in November 2021.

Rodgers, 40, recently reconnected with his father, with whom he had an embrace last summer at the American Century Championship celebrity golf event on Lake Tahoe. Rodgers is focused on remaining healthy in his second year with the New York Jets, having suffered an Achilles injury four plays into last season, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.