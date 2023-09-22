'Abhi rok de Warna: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces humorous incident involving Virender Sehwag's continuous singing

People often hail Virender Sehwag, the former Indian cricketer, as one of the most destructive batters in cricket history. His unique method, which involved maintaining his composure by humming tunes while batting, thoroughly entertained his fans.

As Sehwag prepared to face the bowler's delivery, he would casually start humming a song. While his teammates were aware, they largely remained indifferent. However, there came a point when Tendulkar had had enough.

Sachin in an interview said "Viru Aise Karega gana gae ja rahe hain 3-4-5 over aisi nikal gye mne kaha Abhi to Rok de werna to Main Ek Dunga. Fir Bhi vah kah rahe. fir usne mujhe jaldi m btaya ki agar gaana chup kar raha hu na toh usmein bahut, khyal, a raha hai mera. Dimag Ek jagah Nahin, Hai idhar. Udhar idhar Udhar bhatak raha hai usko main busy rakhne ke liye gana ga raha hun ''.

Meanwhile, Sehwag reflected that because he and Sachin formed a productive partnership, there wasn't much else to discuss. He indicated that Tendulkar wanted to discuss the bowlers and their strategies between overs, but he didn't pay much heed to his words.

A Deep Dive into Sachin and Sehwag's most memorable test cricket partnership

The partnership between them was unquestionably divine, apparent from their first innings together. The year, 2001, saw India struggling at 68 for 4, a frequent scenario back then. Sachin Tendulkar, the team's star batsman, was single-handedly combating the South African bowling attack, spearheaded by Pollock and Ntini until a young upstart with a strikingly similar batting style joined him.

What unfolded in the subsequent 47 overs is now a shining memory of Virender Sehwag's phenomenal debut - the most formidable batsman India has ever witnessed. Sachin and Sehwag's 220-run partnership added to India's total of 379.

Over the following years, their iconic combinations crafted history, and the magic they created together will forever resonate in the hearts of Indian cricket lovers. They played 23 innings together, accumulating more than 1,500 runs at an average of 67.824, with their highest partnership score being 336 runs.

