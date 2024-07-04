'About to Cry': Draymond Green Shares Son’s Reaction Amid Klay Thompson Joining Luka Doncic at Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors have officially parted ways with Klay Thompson. In a sign-and-trade with the Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks offered him a three-year, $50 million contract. With that, his twelve-year career playing alongside his longtime teammates, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, came to an end.

Though his departure from the team was long anticipated, it was difficult to see Thompson part ways with Curry and Green, who he now considers more like brothers than just teammates. Green's son was aware of the situation to the extent that he simply asked Golden State why they hadn't acquired Luka Doncic to stop Thompson from leaving when he learned that Thompson was leaving.

The end of the dynasty

The son of Green asks a rather amusing question. Given that Doncic recently guided the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, the Warriors had no chance of obtaining him. Furthermore, stopping Thompson from leaving was just not going to happen, considering all the information that had emerged about their messy breakup.

As a result, Curry and Green are the only two members of the Warriors big-three remaining, while Thompson joins a new team. They won four titles together and were unquestionably one of the best teams in the NBA during this time.

Thompson’s declining form with the Warriors

But it became evident last season that the Warriors would need to win without Thompson if they were to keep trying to win with their current core. Even though he was still productive, his overall statistics dropped (17.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 43.2 FG%), and it was significant that head coach Steve Kerr occasionally benched him in the fourth quarter of close games in favor of using other players.

