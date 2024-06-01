‘Absolute Cinema’: Fans React As AJ Styles Attacks Cody Rhodes After Faking His Retirement At WWE SmackDown

‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles did the unpredictable on Friday Night SmackDown when he teased his retirement early in the show but ended up attacking Cody Rhodes.

Dressed in a blue powder suit, Styles had thrown speculations of his retirement, sending the fans into thinking he had decided to hang his boots. But he shocked the WWE Universe when he suddenly attacked Cody Rhodes.

The fans on social media have now started giving their own take on Style’s attack on Cody Rhodes and whether they knew it was coming or not. Watch it here:

Fans react to AJ Styles attacking Cody Rhodes

While some fans said that they knew about it, some also said that for them, it was a big jolt. One user wrote, “I DIDNT SEE THIS COMING. NOT ALL. I NEVER HEARD OF SEXUAL CHOCOLATE.HOW COULD AJ DO THIS.” Another said, “Absolute Cinema”. A third wrote, “It is what the WWE needs right now. I love it.”



A section of fans also compared AJ’s gimmick to a WWE Hall of Famer, saying he just “pulled a Mark Henry.” A fan said, “AJ Styles pulled a Mark Henry?? I didn't buy it for one second.” Another said, “Mark Henry would be proud. IYKYK.” A third wrote, “Straight out of Mark Henry's book.”

Why are fans talking about Mark Henry?

The reason fans are accusing AJ Styles of pulling a Mark Henry is because The Phenomenal’s move is straight out of the book of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Nearly 11 years ago, Mark Henry put up a similar gimmick when he announced his retirement from wrestling but ended up attacking John Cena.

The two went on to headline WWE Money in The Bank for a title match, in which Cena defeated Henry. So, AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes are just a deja vu of what happened between Henry and Cena.

At the WWE Clash at the Castle on June 15, Styles and Cody Rhodes are now expected to go for a rematch after their Backlash duel. But with Luke Gallows and Carl Anderson on AJ's side, will Cody Rhodes be able to conquer Styles in the second match? Let’s wait and watch.

