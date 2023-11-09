‘Act like little b*tches and push filth’: Sean Strickland mocks Sean O’Malley and Nelk Boys in scorching Twitter rant

Sean Strickland is the current UFC middleweight champion and is best known for his outspoken nature. He captured the title when he fought Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Strickland will defend his championship for the first time at UFC 297 in 2024 January in Canada.

Recently, current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley appeared on the Nelk Boys podcast Full Send and talked about his open marriage.

Sean Strickland seemed unhappy with Nelk Boys and Sean O'Malley and made multiple tweets criticizing them.

“Watched a Nelk Boys podcast and I find it so ironic that the Nelk Boys own a beer company that is marketed to dads (MEN) when they 1. Don't have kids and 2. They act like little b*tches and push filth. I wish I could have been there for that pandering brainstorm session,” Strickland expressed.

The Middleweight Champion then took some shots at the Bantamweight champion repeating what he said on Full Send Podcast.

“Sean O'Malley 'I didn't care if anyone f**ked my girl before the belt but now I'm a Top G and now it ruins my reputation"

"Nelk boys 'Yeah you're the man" Gulp gulp gulp... swallow lol..... “ Strickland tweeted

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor brings up Islam Makhachev's steroid scandal after he overtakes Jon Jones as top ranked UFC P4P

Nelk Boys' response to Sean Strickland’s opinion

After Sean Strickland criticized the Nelk Boys, they responded by mocking him and pointing out that he had also been a guest on their podcast.

Strickland fired back at the Nelk Boys, stating that he stands by his earlier criticism of them. He said that in his opinion, the Nelk Boys do not demonstrate good qualities of manhood. However, Strickland acknowledged that the Nelk Boys have been successful and admitted they got the better of him in this dispute. Overall, Strickland expressed sadness that America has changed into what it has become today, which he finds disappointing.

Strickland also challenged the Nelk Boys about their company's marketing. He asked them how they claim their brand is meant for fathers, yet their customers are young boys. Strickland questioned if the Nelk Boys are truly targeting fathers as their market, or if their real audience is underage youth.

Sean Strickland will be main eventing first major UFC show next year 2024 and will face Dricus Du Plessis.

ALSO READ: Dana White responds to rumors of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey fighting at