Actually, I'd be down’: Pokimane Open to Influencer Boxing After Sparring Match with Mizkif

Many streamers and internet celebrities have made waves in the world of influencer boxing after Logan Paul and KSI's historic clash in 2018. And it looks like Pokimane might be the next to follow suit. During a recent broadcast, Pokimane was seen training with Mizkif and Woman's MMA fighter Julia Watkins, who was amazed by her strikes.

Pokimane began streaming in 2012 and set up her Twitch account in 2014. Since then, she has over 9.3 million followers and is one of Twitch's most popular individuals. She is recognized for her bright and hilarious personality and her expertise in games such as League of Legends, Fortnite, and Among Us. However, it would be intriguing to watch her in the boxing ring.

Pokimane “down” for Influencer Boxing Match

During the broadcast, Pokimane was asked whether she would be interested in an influencer boxing match while she was seen getting trained with streamer Mizkif. She said, “Actually, I’d be down.”

Unfortunately, Poki did not appear to have an opponent in her mind, as she turned down Mizkif's proposal of boxing Twitch streamer "Wantep" joking that it would be "bad PR" to beat up a "kid."

She also appeared uninterested in a hypothetical bout with former boxer Mike Tyson, emulating the fighter's viral training session for his July 20 match against Jake Paul, which she described as a "demon."

We'll have to see whether Pokimane really enters the ring, but she'd be far from the first Twitch streamer to do so.

Pokimane quit Twitch after almost 10 Years

She announced her departure from Twitch on X on January 30, 2024, and shared a promotional picture of the Twitch app featuring her face. She described it as "the end of an era" and thanked her followers for their support.

Pokimane said that she was quitting Twitch because she wanted more independence and creativity as a content creator. She stated that she did not want to sign a contract with Twitch because it was "messy" and she did not want to be "emotionally invested in the changes" that the company was doing about artistic nudity. She stated that she will now stream across other platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Since then she has been working on different platforms. Now, the former Twitch streamer wishes to get inside the boxing ring as well but without any opponent, it gives her good time to prepare if she fights in any real fight.

Hopefully, Pokimane's boxing dreams seemed legitimate, and we might see her compete in the next major influencer showdown, whenever that may be, whenever she is prepared to fight. But it would be one of the biggest Women’s PPVs if Pokimane gets inside the ring.

