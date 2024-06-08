Adam Copeland AKA Edge Gives Major Update On His Injury Sustained At AEW Double or Nothing

Adam Copeland, aka Edge, had suffered a major leg injury at the AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. While attempting an elbow drop against his opponent, Malakai Black, Edge jumped from the top of the steel cage. The result was that he ended up hurting his tibia. Adam won the match, but the next day he had to forfeit his title to go on a long road to recovery.

Some wrestling legends also said that his career might just be over because of that injury. In an X post, Adam announced that he would be undergoing surgery. Adam has undergone the surgery and has now given an update on it.

Appearing on the Busted Open Radio podcast, he said that he did undergo the surgery, but there was a slight complication in that.



What did Adam Copeland say?

Adam said that he underwent the surgery on Monday (June 3), but there was a slight complication. He said that there was an actual break in his leg where he got the injury.

“It’s kind of right above the ankle joint, which is called a peon fracture, apparently. So the cartilage between your ankle and your tibia and fibula got squished, and then the break. I guess there were shards of it too, so they had to try and compact it all with the plate and the screws," he said.

Advertisement

He said that he’s enjoying his time at home, in bed. “I started using DoorDash, I didn’t know how to use it. I had to get Beth to show me how. I’ve been doing a lot of reading, a lot of Dr. Mario,” Edge said.

For now, there is no update on when Adam will return to wrestling. He moved to AEW from WWE to get better opportunities, but the recent injury has put a big question mark on his wrestling career.

WWE producer Bruce Prichard even said that Adam’s career might just be over because that injury has come at a very crucial point in his career. Speaking in a podcast, Prichard said that Adam doesn’t even have to prove anything now, as he has already done that in his 25-year-long wrestling career. All eyes are on Adam’s return to wrestling.



