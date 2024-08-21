NFL superstar Travis Kelce's dreams are coming true as Adam Sandler has confirmed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will have a cameo in the highly awaited Happy Gilmore 2 sequel.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sandler revealed that he has the perfect role lined up for the 34-year-old athlete, much to Kelce's delight.

"Travis has... he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis," Sandler, 57, told Fallon, gushing over the NFL star.

"He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny.

Kelce had previously expressed his desire to be part of the Happy Gilmore franchise, admitting on his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast that he would "do anything" to secure a role in the sequel.

"I'll be a f--king extra... anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set — count me in," Kelce had said. "I'll do anything in the movie. I'll be part of it any way I possibly can."

Sandler seems more than happy to oblige, praising Kelce's comedic skills and overall star power.

The comedian also shared that production on Happy Gilmore 2 is set to begin in New Jersey in the coming weeks, with the script having been meticulously crafted to avoid disappointing fans.

"We worked hard on the script, man," Sandler teased. "We didn't want to let anybody down. People have been asking me for a long time, 'Do Happy Gilmore 2,' and I was always like, 'Nah, I'll only let you down.'"

While Kelce's cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 is undoubtedly exciting, it is just the latest in a string of high-profile entertainment ventures for the talented NFL player.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kelce is in talks to star in the action-comedy Loose Cannons, produced by Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment.

This would mark Kelce's first major movie role, a significant step forward in his hopeful Hollywood career.

Kelce is also set to make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's new horror series Grotesquerie, which premieres on FX on September 25th.

The athlete has teased that he has a "big role in the show," though he admits he's still an "amateur" when it comes to the acting world.

In addition to his on-screen ventures, Kelce will also be hosting the new game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? on Amazon Prime Video, set to premiere on October 16th.

With his charismatic personality, good looks, and undeniable talent, it's no surprise that Kelce has caught the eye of Hollywood executives.

And with the support of comedic legend Adam Sandler, the NFL star's star power is only set to continue rising.