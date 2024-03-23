Adam Silver Admits Wishing Taylor Swift Dated Any NBA Star Instead of Travis Kelce After NFL Viewership Surge

The world knows that Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce. However, this does not make everyone elated because there is a certain someone who wishes that Swift would have dated someone from the NBA. NBA commissioner Adam Silver had the opportunity to talk to Charles Barkley and Gayle King on CNN about where the basketball league is headed, he was speaking about various issues. He spoke about many aspects of the NBA and what he plans on doing next.

During this interview, the commissioner even joked about pop sensation Taylor Swift. Not only did the endorsement deals increase for both Kelce and Swift but even the viewership for the NFL increased tenfold thanks to the singer getting involved with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Swift not only helped with the revenue for the Chiefs but for the entire league. This made Adam Silver desire something similar for the NBA as well.

What did Adam Silver wish for?

When Adam Silver was asked about this, he said that he wished the singer had gotten involved with someone from the NBA. "A big part," Silver declared when he was asked if there was a part of him that wished Swift dated an NBA star. This is because Taylor Swift is a world-famous singer and a Grammy-winning artist who has sold out stadium concerts. She helped increase revenue with her presence in the football league since she’s dating Travis Kelce. She went to support him and the team and, in turn, brought revenue for the whole league.

How much has the NFL revenue increased after Taylor Swift?

According to Apex Marketing, the ‘Reputation’ singer has supposedly generated an additional amount of $331.5 million in brand value for the Chiefs and the NFL. Meanwhile, it is not just the NFL that is profiting from the effect of Taylor Swift. The brands that are associated with her also benefit from her influence in football. Even the opponents, San Francisco 49ers were prospering because of the singer-songwriter.

There is also news that according to Fanatics, an American manufacturer, and online retailer of licensed sportswear clothing named KELCE Merchandise saw a huge rise in sales. A whopping 400 per cent increase in sales was seen after the first Chiefs game which was attended by Taylor Swift.

So now it’s clear why Adam Silver wished ardently for Taylor Swift to date someone from the NBA, albeit he said that in a joking manner.

