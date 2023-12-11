Adam Silver reveals why Josh Giddey hasn’t been suspended by NBA yet amid Liv Cook scandal

Despite reportedly having an inappropriate relationship with minor Livv Cook two years ago, Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder is still actively playing.

Questions have arisen regarding why the 6th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has been able to continue playing despite these allegations.

The NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, recently offered updates about Josh Giddey's case on ESPN's NBA Today.

Silver explained that typically, a player will not be suspended based solely on an accusation unless there is an ongoing criminal investigation. As of now, Silver stated, as quoted by USA Today, that the criminal investigation is pending.

The investigation reportedly progresses slowly because neither the family nor the minor involved has worked collaboratively with the police.

Josh Giddey's controversy: Pending investigations and NBA impact

Therefore, the NBA might only apply penalties to Giddey after the Newport Beach Police Department finalizes its investigation into the matter.

Given the reported uncooperative stance of the young girl Liv Cook's parents, it remains uncertain when the investigation will conclude.

The NBA also initiated its investigation into the Josh Giddey matter. However, any actions the league may take might only come to light after police investigations conclude, as highlighted by Silver.

Advertisement

Giddey, then 19, was involved in a contentious relationship with the 15-year-old Cook. In Oklahoma, where the events transpired, the legal age of consent is 16.

Although Giddey can participate in games, his journey isn't trouble-free. The issue incessantly triggers questions pointed at him and he faces booing whenever he steps on the basketball court.

ALSO READ: Watch: LeBron James reacts to Bronny James’ first points on USC debut months after scary cardiac arrest

Understanding the NBA's complex player suspension policies

In terms of suspending players based on allegations, the NBA's policy is complex and depends on a variety of aspects.

Per the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement, a player might face fines or suspension for lacking a valid and justifiable excuse for failing to attend a compulsory program or for not cooperating with investigations unless the player fears potential criminal charges.

In incidents involving domestic abuse, sexual assault, or child abuse, the NBA and the NBPA have a mutual policy that sets out disciplinary actions, ranging from fines and suspensions to league dismissal.

For the first significant non-compliance, the NBA can enforce a one-game suspension, with longer suspensions following subsequent instances, subject to the player's conduct and collaboration with the investigation.

ALSO READ: Is Shaquille O’Neal married? Exploring the NBA legend’s love life and all the women he’s dated