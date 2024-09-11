Adam Silver's BOLD Plan About NBA is Revealed; Here's All You Need to Know

One of the most exciting periods in NBA history is currently underway. Fans can find endless entertainment from the talented and skilled players in every franchise. The NBA is considering the possibility of expanding its presence in Europe, according to a report from league commissioner Adam Silver.

FIBA secretary general Andreas Zaklis participated in a meeting between Silver and the NBA board of directors on Tuesday to discuss the league's options in the European basketball scene, as reported by Mike Vorkunov of the Athletic.

Silver stated that the NBA was "agreeing to look intensively at the opportunity," but he did not provide a detailed plan.

“The NBA, according to a league source, is considering several possibilities. One would include a league that includes current European basketball teams and could include possible investment from the Gulf states. The NBA has been working with a financial firm, The Raine Group, to take stock of its opportunities,” Mike Vokurnov wrote in elaboration of Silver's comments.

Vokurnov pointed out that Adam Silver stated the NBA needed to find a strategy to break into the European basketball market without upsetting the current infrastructure. In an effort to learn more, the league has been collaborating with FIBA and may involve the organization in a future league.

Silver stated that where they were in terms of the level of interest in basketball was not commensurate with the level of commercial activities. He explained that the way they all saw it, it was not just about a basketball opportunity. He mentioned that they had been in this position in their league before, where if one could not demonstrate to the market that they could run a successful business, it was not sustainable.

With the quality of talent that has emerged from the continent, the NBA's prospective expansion to Europe may be a wise decision. It will be interesting to see how the project develops further.

