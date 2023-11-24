Adele spotted with ring during Lakers game amid rumors of marriage with Rich Paul

Speculation about Adele and Rich Paul's marital status has been increasing due to their recent date.

On Wednesday, November 22, both Adele, aged 35 and Rich Paul, aged 41, had been spotted together at the L.A. Lakers basketball game, sitting in the courtside seats at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Adele sported a cozy-chic look, dressed in a chunky white sweater paired with olive-green cargo pants. She enhanced her ensemble with an assortment of gold jewelry, including various necklaces and rings.

A gold ring adorned with diamonds caught fans' attention, hinting that they might have secretly tied the knot. Rich, who has been in a relationship with Adele since 2021, was seated next to her in the front row that Wednesday.

He was dressed in a matching black jacket and gray trousers, topped off with a baseball hat of the same color.

The couple were seen snuggling in the front row, engrossed in the Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks match, which the Mavericks won with a score of 104-101.

Additionally, both Adele and Paul have used terms like "husband" and "wife" to refer to one another, despite not yet formally announcing an engagement or wedding.

In her Las Vegas shows named "Weekends With Adele," the singer often brings up their relationship and special pet names.

How has Rich Paul impacted LeBron James's career?

Rich Paul and LeBron James struck up a key friendship in 2002 during an encounter at an Akron, Ohio airport. As the founder of Klutch Sports Group, Paul went on to represent LeBron immediately following the 2003 NBA Draft.

When LeBron and Paul first met, Paul's vintage jersey collection captivated LeBron, who was especially smitten with a Houston Oilers jersey owned by Warren Moon.

In a savvy display of business acumen, Paul promised LeBron lucrative price cuts on purchases if his name was mentioned to vendors, successfully earning himself an invitation into LeBron's exclusive social circle, which comprised childhood friends Maverick Carter and Randy Mims.

From then on, LeBron's professional career bore Paul's distinct influence.

Paul oversaw LeBron's successful transition to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 and continues to maintain a positive rapport with the team's management.

He has also used his position to expand LeBron's network, introducing him to notable individuals, including Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, De'Aaron Fox, Anthony Edwards, and Trae Young.

