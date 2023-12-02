Adidas sparks online buzz with witty exchange involving Kevin Durant on social media

Kevin Durant, the star of the Suns, showcased his unique skill of rallying fans once again before Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

On this occasion, his spotlight fell on Wolves star Anthony Edwards and Adidas, as the former MVP expressed his disdain for the band in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"You'll never spot a single inch of me in those Mfers," Durant reacted to a trending video.

The genesis of this narrative traces back to Anthony Edwards' signature Adidas footwear. Interestingly, Durant's issue is not with Edwards or his footwear.

He would likely have accepted wearing Edwards' shoes on the court if Edwards were a Nike athlete. However, Edwards' affiliation with Adidas, Nike's major market adversary, posed a conflict for Durant.

A heated exchange followed after Adidas, the prominent sports gear brand, taunted Kevin Durant, prompting a swift yet harsh response that captured the internet's attention with thousands of reposts within minutes.

Though the post was taken down shortly after publication, fans had already taken screenshots, compelling Adidas to acknowledge their misstep in the comments section.

Regardless of whether this altercation was genuine or contrived for attention, Adidas undeniably claimed victory on the internet this week by daring to confront an NBA legend in such a manner, even if unintentionally.

Meanwhile, Durant seems to be handling the situation well, maintaining silence after his initial remark on this minor controversy.

Durant enters NBA top 10 scorers, surpassing Malone

Kevin Durant officially secured a spot in the top 10 of the NBA's all-time scoring list, leaving basketball fans curious about how much further he will climb.

The Phoenix Suns star surpassed Moses Malone's 27,409 career points for 10th place in NBA history on Friday, effortlessly laying up the ball to etch his latest milestone in the history books.

Durant entered the game needing 17 points to achieve this feat and reached it in less than two quarters.

One of the NBA's elder statesmen these days, the 35-year-old Durant has been as formidable as ever this season.

Entering Friday's game with an average of 31.3 points per game, his highest since his last scoring title in the 2013-14 season, Durant also maintained shooting percentages of 51.8% from the field and 49.3% from 3-point range. The latter figure currently ranks third in the NBA.

Durant could potentially surpass many more players by the end of his career. Up next on the list are Carmelo Anthony's 28,289 points and Shaquille O'Neal's 28,596, both of whom he could surpass this season if he maintains his scoring average and avoids injury.

