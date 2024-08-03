Adin Ross Calls Out Leon Edwards Over Losing USD 250000 After UFC 304 Loss: ‘You Suck’

In a fiery stream, Adin Ross didn't hold back. Why did he lose over $250,000? Why did Leon Edwards' performance anger him so much? After Edwards' loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304, Ross unleashed a passionate rant. He called Edwards the "worst champion ever."

He blamed Edwards for losing in his home country. "You suck," Ross repeated, emphasizing his frustration. He didn't stop there. Ross claimed Colby Covington was a better fighter. He criticized Edwards' performance throughout the fight. Is it fair to pin such intense personal stakes on public figures?

Leon Edwards’ performance against Belal Muhammad left Adin Ross fuming. "Oh, I wanna expose a UFC fighter on God. Leon Edwards, you are by far the worst champion ever," Ross ranted.

He was livid about Edwards' defeat in front of a home crowd. "You lost in your own home country. You f***ing suck. You are a disgrace to the UFC. You suck. You suck, you suck. You suck. You suck. You lost me a sh*t ton of money," Ross continued, making his feelings crystal clear.

Throughout the fight, Belal Muhammad dominated Edwards with relentless pressure and effective striking. Muhammad's strategy kept Edwards on the back foot. The judges' scorecards reflected this dominance, with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in Muhammad's favor. Ross highlighted this, saying, "You are f***ing horrible. What you do. Suck a d*ck. You suck."

Ross was especially critical of Edwards’ fighting style. "Sorry, bro, but it's a joke. He's a f***ing champion, and he's fighting like that," Ross exclaimed. He then compared Edwards unfavorably to another fighter, saying, "Colby is way better than you as a fighter. Imma be real with you. I'm just keeping it a buck. I don't give a f**k, bro."

In the first round, Muhammad's takedowns set the tone. Edwards struggled to keep up, leading Ross to question his fitness. "What is that bullsh*t? When the first round’s over, he's talking about. I can't breathe. Get the f**k out of here, bro," Ross concluded, expressing disbelief at Edwards' performance.

In a revealing chat with Submission Radio, Leon Edwards' coach, Dave Lovell, shed light on some behind-the-scenes challenges that impacted Edwards at UFC 304 . "A lot of people don’t know this, and I’m not making any kind of excuses for him, but we had a few niggles in camp," Lovell admitted, adding a layer to the story many hadn't considered.

He pinpointed a persistent back issue that hampered Edwards' wrestling, crucial for both offense and defense. "His back was niggling him, so he couldn’t wrestle the way he needed to," Lovell explained.

Despite the setback, Lovell gave props to the victor: "But not taking nothing away from Belal’s performance. He did well. The best man won on the night, and Leon will be back." This defeat ended Edwards' remarkable 13-fight unbeaten streak, marking his first loss since 2015.

So, what's next for Leon Edwards? Can he bounce back and reclaim his title?