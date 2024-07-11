Adrian Wilson Gets Accused of Trying to Kill Himself and Choking His Wife Before Getting Arrested for Domestic Violence

Cops arrested Adrian Wilson on June 1 for domestic violence. But the former executive’s story seems to have more to it. According to TMZ, the Scottsdale Police Department’s report suggests that Wilson tried to kill himself before the arrest.

Wilson had created a scene early in the morning last month. The NFL star didn’t hold back, even when reminded that kids were at home. The retired Cardinals defensive back made some disturbing confessions to the cops.

Also Read: What Happened to Aaron Hernandez? Late Patriots TE Charged With Murder Gets Roasted With Tom Brady on Netflix Show

Adrian Wilson’s attempt to kill himself and choke his wife

Wilson had a heated argument with his wife, Alicia, at around 5 AM on June 1. As per TMZ, he told police that he threatened to kill himself. The five-time Pro Bowler added that he also broke some stuff in his home.

It all began when Alicia found out about Wilson’s affair. She filed for legal separation from the former NFL star. She had left the guest house where Wilson was staying. Wilson went out of control moments after confronting her in the bedroom. Alicia claimed that he threw multiple objects in the room.

After breaking a lamp and an incense folder, Wilson grabbed his wife by the neck. He tried to choke Alicia while calling her a liar, b***ch, and a w***e. His wife told the cops that the athlete pulled out a gun from the safe. TMZ reported that when Alicia told him the kids were home, Wilson responded, “F*** those kids.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Mike Gundy Reveals Shocking Reason Behind Not Suspending Ollie Gordon After DUI Arrest

Alicia somehow managed to escape from Wilson’s house. The police report revealed that Wilson also left the building sometime later. He called his loved ones, informing them he was going to kill himself.

Adrian returned home after a while, and the cops arrested him. He admitted to breaking stuff after finding the papers left by Alicia in an ensuing interview. Wilson also accepted that he grabbed a gun from the safe. However, he added that he left the house immediately after that. “My mind just got super screwy at that point, so I proceeded to leave the house,” he said.

Authorities reported Wilson confessed that he called his mother to tell her he was going to shoot himself. He told people that he was depressed after being away from home for his job at the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

Carolina Panthers cuts ties with Adrian Wilson

The Panthers announced that Wilson would no longer be the Vice President of play personnel. “We will not be providing any additional comments in accordance with our organizational policy on employee matters,” a team official said.