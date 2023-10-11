Adrian Wojnarowski confirms NBA's plan to expand with two NEW franchises ahead of USD 75 million media rights deal

The association is set to grow its team portfolio, with insider Adrian Wojnarowski stating on ESPN's NBA Today that the inclusion of teams from Las Vegas and Seattle after the 2023-24 season is almost certain. However, before the association zeroes in on such expansion, its primary focus is on securing a potential USD 75 billion media deal in the upcoming season.

The justification for this expansion is clear. The earlier existence of the Seattle Supersonics, now known as the OKC Thunder, paves the way for a potential Supersonics restoration. Furthermore, Las Vegas's proven capacity to host multiple NBA events makes it a logical consideration for team expansion.

Celtics secure Payton Pritchard with a 4-year, USD 30 million contract extension

Payton Pritchard, a guard for the Boston Celtics, gave his consent to a fully guaranteed four-year contract extension worth USD 30 million, as learned from his CAA Sports agents Austin Brown, Max Saidman, and Mitch Nathan on Sunday.

The Celtics plan for Pritchard to take on an expanded role from the bench this season in line with this deal.

Among the 2020 draft class, Pritchard is now the seventh player to accept a rookie-scale contract extension. This esteemed group includes Anthony Edwards from Minnesota, LaMelo Ball from Charlotte, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Isaiah Stewart from Detroit, Desmond Bane from Memphis, and San Antonio's Devin Vassell. Not to forget, the cut-off date for signing such an extension is Oct. 23.

