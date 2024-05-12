Adrian Wojnarowski Makes Big Claim Amid Coaching Hunt, Says ‘Lakers Are Intrigued With’ JJ Redick

As the Los Angeles Lakers' intensive search for a new head coach continues, the latest row of insider information made it more obvious for the 17 time champion to go for their next head coach pick.

Recently, the NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has made a significant claim asserting that the Lakers are deeply intrigued by the potential of JJ Redick as a coaching candidate.

In his latest interaction, Wojnarowski said,”One name that the Lakers have been drilling down on in their initial research here- JJ Redick. Our colleague at ESPN, he is certainly somebody that the Lakers are intrigued with.”

Redick, renowned for his sharpshooting throughout his 15-year NBA career, has seamlessly transitioned into the media realm since retiring in 2021. As an analyst on ESPN and co-host of the popular podcast "Mind the Game" with LeBron James, he continues to showcase his basketball expertise and leadership qualities beyond the court.

Matt Barnes Advocates for JJ Redick as Lakers Coach

Former NBA player Matt Barnes recently voiced his support for JJ Redick as a strong candidate for the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a conversation with TMZ Sports, Barnes commended Redick's profound basketball acumen and endorsed him for the challenging role and backed for a chance to be given to him.

While taking an escalator Barnes said,”JJ's a great mind, he definitely deserves a shot. That Lakers seat is always going to be a hot seat, and it's always going to be a fall seat. So whoever takes it better be ready. Gotta have tough skin."

Drawing from his own experience playing for the Lakers and recognizing the demanding nature of the franchise, Barnes highlighted Redick's suitability for the position and suggested that Redick possesses the essential qualities to excel as a head coach.

