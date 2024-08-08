Adult Film Star Abella Danger Responds to Comparisons With Viral Olympian Ewa Swoboda: 'I Pray She Doesn’t See This'

Adult film star Abella Danger has finally reacted to the buzz of people comparing her to Olympian sprinter Ewa Swoboda.

For the unversed, here’s the scoop. Ewa Swoboda didn’t win a medal in the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but one innocent moment made her go incredibly viral during the Summer Games.

Swoboda went viral after she kneeled down on the ground following a grueling race. She then saluted the camera and quickly switched hands.

While many on social media were puzzled by the hand switch, others noticed that Ewa Swoboda bore a striking resemblance to a well-known adult star.

Fans flooded the comment section, thinking Ewa Swoboda was actually the famous adult star Abella Danger.

Danger has been tagged multiple times in posts about Swoboda, and she delivered a classy message about the comparisons.

“Why does everyone keep sending me this, a literal Olympian being compared to me? I ain’t sh-t and I pray she doesn’t see this because she’s 10 times prettier and more talented than me,” wrote Abella Danger via X, formerly Twitter.

After the video took the internet by storm, Swoboda’s social media presence exploded; her Instagram account now boasts over 615,000 followers. It's worth noting, though, that despite her viral fame, she remains medalless at these Olympics.

Away from the Paris Games, she also caught the attention of YouTube star IShowSpeed, who recently went viral himself for jumping over a Lamborghini and McLaren back-to-back on a live stream.

IShowSpeed, aka Darren Watkins Jr., who also challenged Tyreek Hill to a race , discussed Swoboda on a recent live stream. It all started when the 19-year-old streamer reacted to a video of the sprinter and said that no one in the world could beat him in a race, including the Pole. IShowSpeed also said that he was named ‘Speed’ because he never lost a race.

"Nobody in the world can beat me in a race. There is no point in my life where I ever lost a race. That's why people called me Speed when I was little because I never lost a race," the American said (via YouTube).

Ewa Swoboda was asked about IShowSpeed's comments in a video that has been shared on X (formerly Twitter). The Pole said she found out about his statements while calling her parents to brag about a tattoo she got of the Olympic rings.

"He's a YouTuber; he sometimes shows up on my Instagram wall, but that's all I can tell you. My mom and dad, I called them to brag that I just got a tattoo, I got the Olympic rings, and they told me, 'Oh my God, Ewa, did you see that some YouTuber just challenged you?'" Swoboda said.

The 27-year-old also invited the American to a 100-meter race at the Silesian Stadium in Poland on August 24.

IShowSpeed himself seems up for the challenge. On his alternate account on X, the content creator shared a screenshot showing a DM he sent to Swoboda on Instagram, in which he asked her:

"You wanna race me?"

The caption of the post reads:

"I'm ready"

We’re betting on the professional athlete. But fans are eagerly awaiting the 24th to see what happens! Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments.

