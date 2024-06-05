AEW Champion Opens Up On Becky Lynch's Possibility of Quitting WWE and Joining Rival Promotion



Becky Lynch is no longer a current WWE star but a former one. Her contract with the Stamford-based promotion,, with whom she spent nearly 11 years, expired on June 1. Lynch though hasn’t announced quitting the WWE, but has neither hinted of her return.

The buzz market is afloat with rumors of Becky switching to WWE’s rival promotion, Tony Khan’s AEW. But Becky has not spoken on that. What she has in mind, is something only Becky knows.

Amid all of this, the current AEW Champion, Swerve Strickland, has spoken about Becky’s move to AEW. Speaking on the “Bootleg Kev” podcast recently, Strickland said that Becky might not join any promotions as for now, and might just sit at home to be with her husband and child.



What did Swerve Strickland say?

Swerve said that Becky Lynch might just want to stay at home, and have some time off with her husband and child. “Maybe she just wants to be home with the kids, who knows?. Because now Seth [Rollins] has been hurt, he had surgery and stuff so now they're both going to be home,” he said.

He said that Becky should be left alone, as she has been away from her home for quite some time. “I'm like, 'let her be home, let her be a mom, let Seth be a dad, let them be a family, given them that time, they worked hard for it and they deserve that. I'm always like 'let them be family first,” Strickland said.

Not just Strickland, former AEW Champion Chris Jericho also recently addressed rumors of Becky Lynch joining AEW. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Jericho said that the option for Becky is always there, even though she hasn’t said anything on it.

He compared it with his own wrestling journey, saying that five years ago, nobody would have thought that there could be a wrestling promotion where WWE superstars could go. “Five years ago, Becky would have had no other options. I'm not saying that she's coming, but there is an option,” he said.

Becky Lynch has so far not given any hint of joining WWE or AEW. Her second last Instagram post shows a picture of her walking away after her last match in WWE, with a caption, “To be continued.”

