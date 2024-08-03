AEW Employees Upset Over Suspension of Britt Baker While MJF Remains Unpunished

Backstage confrontations are not new to AEW. We have listened to stories and even seen some real-life footage from AEW backstage, where two AEW professional wrestlers got into serious altercations.

A recent AEW backstage altercation that has grabbed the attention of fans happened between two of the oldest and most popular AEW wrestlers, Brit Baker and MJF. According to a report by Fightful Select, before the match between MJF and Will Osprey on the July 17th edition of AEW Dynamti, a huge conflict took place backstage.

Apparently, Britt Baker, who made her AEW comeback shortly, said something offensive about MJF and his girlfriend, Alica Atout. Atout heard what Baker said about her and her man.

Alica Atout decided to tell everything to her boyfriend MJF, who got mad and escalated the matter by himself, going to the women's locker room and confronting Britt Baker; the report suggests Britt, MJF and Atout fired some brutal shots at each other, and the heat between them got so intense that MJF punched a hole in the wall. Britt Baker even asked to kick Alica Atout out of the women's locker room.

An investigation was conducted behind the scenes while Britt Baker and the newly crowned AEW American champion, MFJ, performed on television. All witnesses who saw the whole incident were interviewed, and in the end, Britt Baker was punished and suspended for a shorter period, while MJF escaped the suspension.

According to a report by WOR, there are some people at AEW backstage who are not happy with the biased decision of AEW higher for only punishing Brit Baker, not MJF. “There was an investigation, and she was suspended and he was not. There are people, you know, um, there are people who are mad about that. It was independent. I don’t think Tony was involved.”

CM Punk was another big name of the AEW company who had an ugly backstage fight with fellow wrestler Jack Perry, and things went out of control and he laid his hands on Peery, ultimately leading to CM Punk’s departure from the company.

While talking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour Podcast, CM Punk revealed the incident and how he left the AEW altercation with Jack Perry.

CM Punk revealed, “I thought I was doing a responsible thing. I didn’t punch anybody; I just choked somebody a little bit. Samoa Joe was there, told me to stop, and then I quit. I turned to Tony (Khan) and said this place is a f*cking joke man; you’re a clown, I quit. Went to my room, then Joe and Jerry Lynn came and got me and were like, ‘Lets just go and k*ll it,”

Fast-forward to 2024, CM Punk is back in WWE, and both parties are extremely satisfied with each other. CM Punk is all geared up to lock horns with Drew McIntyre at the SummerSlam 2024.

