AEW President Tony Khan Reported to FBI Over Allegations of Encouraging Doxxing

Tony Khan, who is the head honcho of the Jacksonville-based company, has faced his fair share of criticism for his booking from wrestling fans. In a shocking development, the AEW President finds himself in hot water as his company is being accused of online harassment.

A fan online has alleged that Tony Khan and company have been spurring their fans to disclose people’s private information online, which is an unlawful act known as doxxing.

This could cause unnecessary problems for the company, which has already faced a lot of heat from fans online.

Tony Khan reported to FBI over alleged online harassment claims

A fan that goes by the name ‘Technibilit’ on X, has claimed that the Tony Khan-owned AEW is promoting doxxing among its fan community. The fan turned to the FBI, claiming that he was a victim of this act.

Taking to X, Technibility revealed that he has filed a complaint with the FBI against this act. He also alleged that the company encouraged its fans to get involved in doxxing without so much as stopping them, making them complicit in the crime.

The fan also relayed that he intends to substantiate the evidence of harassment and data leaks.

He tweeted, “There will be evidence provided to showcase that All Elite Wrestling, LLC at large has promoted their consumer base to act in such a manner that exposes people’s private information, photos, and other data to be used against them, with no denouncement of egregious behavior, accountability, or any action by All Elite Wrestling, LLC or its counterparts to denounce said unethical activity and business practices.”

Furthermore, Technibility also stated that this act could lead to a class-action case against Tony Khan, AEW, and its subsidiaries.

Surprisingly, after Technibility filed the complaint, he deactivated his X account, leading to further speculation. While the exact reason behind his deleting the X account remains unearthed, it could likely be due to his intent to protect himself from any further online harassment or may even be a strategic step to strengthen his legal position.

Anyway, it’s highly unlikely that Tony Khan would respond to these accusations in public. However, it remains to be seen how AEW tackles this troubling issue.

Tony Khan recently donated a huge sum to a WCW veteran battling serious medical conditions

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan, known for his stints in WCW, TNA, and Ring of Honor, has experienced a string of health problems lately. The former WCW star underwent emergency surgery while also battling sepsis and encephalitis.

His declining health galvanized the veteran’s family to ask for help from the wrestling community. Hence, his daughter, Nicole, started a GoFundMe page for her ailing father.

In a kind gesture, Tony Khan donated a whopping $10,000 since the page went live. Aside from Khan, other famous wrestling personalities such as Cody Rhodes, DDP, Chris Jericho, and more made contributions to Sullivan’s account.

The aim of the campaign was to raise a minimum of $20,000. Thankfully, the total amount donated has exceeded $47,000, with Khan's contribution being the largest.

