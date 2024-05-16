AEW Star Complains About TV Time And Praises CM Punk During His Run There

Signed in 2020, Ricky Starks is one of the promising talents in AEW, often drawing comparisons with The Rock for resembling him in looks. He is a former FTW Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion. For some reason, he has been absent from AEW TV for two months, and Ricky has no idea why.

Ricky's opinion about the absence

The former FTW Champion recently talked about his prolonged absence in an interview with WhatCulture. Starks said he didn't have a clue why he had been off TV since March. He always anticipated something, and it didn't go in his favor, so he would see and figure it out.

The AEW star added that he always gave his best efforts, but this was not under his control, and he had learned this lesson the hard way. There was an injury scare before Starks was taken off TV. However, he clarified that he didn't get hurt, and he was never added to the list of injured people.

Ricky Starks spoke highly of CM Punk

In addition to his two months of absence from AEW, Ricky Starks reminisced about his time working with CM Punk. In his final days with AEW, the Best in the World feuded with Ricky Starks before getting fired by the company.

When asked about working with the former AEW World Champion, Starks stated it was incredible. He credited CM Punk for his character's presentation on AEW Collision. The concept of pyro and its explosion was CM Punk's concept.

According to him, Punk loved helping specific people he liked. Starks recalled Punk's useful advice, telling him it was his choice if he would like to sink or swim in this business.

Starks acknowledged Punk's role in his early days of the AEW Collision run. The 45-year-old was influential in trying distinctive things with each guy on the roster, and he was one person who truly understood Starks.

Although CM Punk embroiled himself in unwanted controversies in AEW, resulting in his firing, Ricky Straks never had any issue with the legendary wrestler. Recognizing the positive impact on his career, he called Punk a great guy.

ALSO READ: CM Punk's Backstage Conduct Revealed by WWE Producer Since His Return at Survivor Series in 2023