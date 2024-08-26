AEW Star MJF Accused of Subscribing to OnlyFans Model Morgan Holly Moore

OnlyFans Model Morgan Holly Moore has revealed how AEW’s top superstar MJF follows her and even subscribes to her to see her OnlyFans content. Recently, Morgan Moore raised questions about the credibility of Okada. Holly tweeted and voiced that before Okada showed up to AEW, she was told he was the best professional wrestler in the world, but why did he not draw then?

The newly crowned AEW women's champion, Mariah May, wasn’t happy with Morgan Holly’s remark on her fellow AEW professional wrestler, and she went off on Holly Moore and commented under the X post of Morgan and said while she sells her OnlyFan content to WWE simps by hating on AEW, while Okada sells 50k+ fans in stadium shows.

Mariah May tweeted, “Okada draws 50k+ fans in a stadium show. While you draw WWE simps in your OF account, what makes life sad or depressed? You make $50,000 in a month, and yet you chase followers for OF accounts by being anti-AEW with the same copy-paste words that other drones use, and you say nothing new.”

Morgan Holly Moore quoted the comment by Mariah May and shared a screenshot of MJF sliding in her DM and asking her not to disclose that he follows her and subscribes to her for her content, or else it would affect his professional wrestling career.

Morgan Moore captioned the screenshot and asked May if she was anti-AEW and why one of their top stars and champions subscribed to her OnlyFans. This is not the first time that OnlyFans sensation Morgan has shared screenshots and proof of AEW superstars following her.

In April, Moore shared that MJF and his former girlfriend broke off because MJF could not stop himself from sliding into DM’s of E-Who*e’s like herself. She got brutally slammed on social media by AEW and MJF fans for her bold claims. Moore went on to publicize some of the private texts MJF sent her. She even revealed that not only MJF but Chris Jericho has also slid in her DM’s.

AEW All In pay-per-view came to an end, which took place on August 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, UK. All matches on the AEW All In card delivered well, and fans are praising the work by AEW. Here is a list of matches and their results.

Chris Jericho (c) vs Hook - FTW Championship - Hook defeats Chris Jericho and retains his championship. The Patriarchy (c) vs. House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. Wild Card Winners - AEW World Trios Championships London Ladder Match - Pac and Blackpool Combat Club was the wild card and won the match and were crowed as new Trios Champions. Jack Perry (c) vs Darby Allin - TNT Championship Coffin Match - Jack Perry retains his championship. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match- Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs The Acclaimed - Young Bucks retains Tag Team Championships Mercedes Mone (c) vs Britt Baker - AEW TBS Championship Match - Mercedes Mone retains her championship. MJF (c) vs Will Ospreay - AEW American Championship Match - Will Ospreay defeats MJF and becomes the new AEW American Champion. “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs “The Glamour” Mariah May - AEW Women’s World Championship - Mariah May defeats Toni Strom and is crowned as the new AEW Women s Champion. Swerve Strickland (c) vs Bryan Danielson - AEW World Championship vs Career Match - Bryan Danielson defeats Swerve Strickland to save his career and become the new AEW World Champion. Christian Cage wins the Casino Gauntlet match

