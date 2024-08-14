AEW Star MJF Reveals Why He Stopped Being John Cena Fan Growing Up: 'I Didn't Care For It'

Following the inception of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, MJF aka Maxwell Jacob Friedman has established himself as the company's one of the biggest stars with his unmatchable charisma and microphone proficiency. The reigning AEW American Champion recently revealed that John Cena was one of his favorite wrestlers growing up, and the reason why he stopped being a fan of the WWE legend.

Maxwell recently sat down for an interview with Cultaholic, where he talked about different aspects of his life, including John Cena's influence on him as a child. He cited the legendary Roddy Piper and CM Punk as his role models. Apart from them, he loved the Doctor Thugonomics version of John Cena, who would diss his opponents by rapping.

As per the 28-year-old, “John Cena was a fat head on my wall when he was rapping. Then he stopped the rapping and he started being very nice and I didn’t care for it.”

After a rookie John Cena debuted against Kurt Angle in 2002, he gradually morphed into a charismatic rapper, calling himself the Doctor of Thugonomics. Dressed as a rapper and with a chain necklace on his neck, he would cut promos by doing freestyle rap.

The Doctor of Thugonomics was a laid-back and one-of-a-kind persona who would effortlessly belittle his opponents with rapping skills. Cena was primarily a heel through his run under the rapper gimmick. However, he eventually dropped the Doctor of Thugonomics persona in 2005 despite its popularity.

Once John won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21, he slowly evolved into the persona of Super Cena, who became a babyface and the poster boy of the company. MJF, who was a child back then, seemingly stopped liking John Cena's persona once he stopped being the charming Doctor of Thugonomics.

It has been almost two decades since John Cena's full-time run as the Doctor of Thugonomics. Taking into account that he will be retiring next year, it will be interesting to see whether he brings back his old gimmick one last time before calling it a day.

MJF recently extended its deal with AEW. Hence, a WWE contract isn't in the cards for him in the upcoming few years. While the young AEW star possibly had the best feud of his career with one of his idols, CM Punk, in the Jacksonville promotion, we probably won't get the opportunity of seeing MJ F and Doctor of Thugonomics John Cena in a promo battle, especially after the latter's retirement.

