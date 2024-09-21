AEW Star Opens Up Facing Cody Rhodes in His Last Match At Tony Khan's Promotion: 'It’s Just Go Balls...'

Cody Rhodes’ last match at Tony Khan’s promotion was memorable for his opponent, Sammy Guevara. The superstar has now opened up on facing Rhodes in his last match at AEW, which happened to be at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2022.

That was Cody’s last match in AEW, but still, the American Nightmare performed with full dedication. The two faced off in a ladder match for the TNT Championship, which Guevara ended up winning.

The match turned out to be a huge success and received high praise from critics, with wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer giving it a five-star rating. In an interview with DDP via DDP Yoga, Guevara clarified that he was unaware that the match would be Cody’s last.

Inside the Ropes quoted Guevara saying, “Going into that match, Cody, you know him. He wants to give the people a show they’re never gonna forget. I didn’t know it at the time; maybe he did, but that was also his final AEW match. He could have easily phoned it in, but he gave it 110%. He wanted to do so much craziness." He further added, "I know what Cody’s mindset is; it’s just go balls to the walls. So I’m thinking of all these crazy things.”

Unfortunately, that was Cody’s last match at AEW. Though the exact cause of Cody’s departure from AEW is not known, it is believed that he had some beef with Tony Khan, and as a result, he walked out of the company, which he started in 2019, as a Vice President with Tony Khan and The Young Bucks.

However, better things were waiting to happen for Cody Rhodes as he signed with WWE, a company he left on bitter terms in 2016. Cody made his return at WrestleMania 38 and, in his opening match, defeated Seth Rollins.

Next, he went on to win the Royal Rumble 2023 and then main event, WrestleMania 39, against Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. However, he lost it. In 2024, he once again won the Royal Rumble and the main event, WrestleMania 40, and this time, he won the Championship to finally finish the story.

Today, Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the face of the company. He has successfully defended his WWE title numerous times since WrestleMania 40.

