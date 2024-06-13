AEW Top Star Seemingly Calls Out Ricochet Amid WWE Exit Rumors

Ricochet has lately gained heavy fan interest due to his impending WWE contract expiration. This has put Ricochet under the microscope, with wrestling fans spitballing about his potential move to AEW.

Given that Tony Khan has a keen eye for talents in the free agency market, it won’t be surprising if he signs Ricochet to a very lucrative deal with AEW. Amidst rumors about his potential WWE exit this summer, AEW top star Will Ospreay subtly called out Ricochet, hinting at a future feud in AEW.

Will Ospreay hints at a potential feud with Ricochet

On his Instagram Story, Will Ospreay posted a video of him taunting a banner with Ricochet written on it. He said, “Oy, your name is s***.” Amid Ospreay has further fueled speculations about Ricochet jumping ship after his WWE contract is up. If Ricochet indeed shows up in AEW after WWE exit, his rivalry with Will Ospreay would create a lot of excitement among the fans.

Ospreay is currently riding high in his first reign as AEW International Champion. Ospreay defeated Roderick Strong at Double or Nothing to capture the title. As for Ricochet, his contract is slated to expire this summer. It’s also been reported that the former United States Champion has relayed to WWE management that he does not intend to extend his deal.

As it stands, Ricochet is written off WWE TV due to the beating he took from Bron Breakker on the last edition of Raw. Since there’s still some time left on his WWE contract, we may see the “One and Only” make another appearance on WWE TV down the line. We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Ricochet.

Advertisement

Will Ospreay on his IG just teased for RICOCHET.



He's 1000% coming in. Buckle up. 😏 pic.twitter.com/bwHPOwKYfF — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) June 13, 2024

WWE shares a concerning update on Ricochet’s health

As mentioned above, Ricochet is currently written off WWE TV due to Bron Breakker’s actions on Raw. During the backstage segment, Breakker victimized Ricochet by power-slamming him on a windshield.

Read More: Former WWE Star Claims Mick Foley Is Now ‘Single’ After 31 Years of Marriage

In a new update from WWE, Ricochet suffered multiple upper body injuries and is expected to be on the sidelines indefinitely. It’s not far-fetched to think he could make his return to exact revenge on Bron Breakker. However, at the rate at which Breakker is headed, it’s unlikely for WWE to feed him a loss.