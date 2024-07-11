AEW Upset With Stephanie Vaquer After She Signs New Deal With WWE; Report

Renowned wrestling superstar Stephanie Vaquer’s signing a new deal with WWE has seemingly annoyed AEW, her former wrestling promotions Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), and NJPW.

According to a report by journalist Dave Meltzer, AEW isn’t happy with Stephanie moving to AEW because they made an offer to her, and she rejected it. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has given his take on why the rival promotions are upset with Stephanie Vaquer.

Similarly, CMLL is upset with Stephanie Vaquer because when she served the notice to CMLL, she was asked to come to San Jose and drop her title there. But she didn’t do that. NJPW is furious with her because they first announced the FantasticaMania show in San Jose, and she was among the first batch of wrestlers advertised for months.

What does Dave Meltzer have to say about Stephanie Vaquer?

Speaking at his Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that Stephanie moving to WWE wasn’t a surprise as she grew up watching this wrestling and always wanted to be at the Stamford-based promotions. “That’s the place she wanted to go,” Meltzer said.

“AEW wasn’t happy because they did want her, and they made an offer to her, but she went with WWE, and it’s not a surprise because she grew up in Chile, and when she grew up wanting to be a wrestler there was no such thing as AEW,” Meltzer said.

Advertisement

He said that her wrestling pre-dates AEW by years, and she did have a WWE tryout before she got good, but they didn’t sign her then. “That’s the place she wanted to go, but how it happened was not well received,” he said.

Also Read: Who is Stephanie Vaquer? All You Need to Know about Potential Free Agent Joining WWE

Why are CMLL and NJPW upset with Stephanie Vaquer?

Stephanie Vaquer has not just annoyed AEW but also CMLL and NJPW. He said that CMLL is anxious about Stephanie because they haven’t been targeted this way by WWE before. He revealed that when Stephanie disclosed her intentions of moving to WWE, they (CMLL) said they wouldn’t come in her way, but she should do the business the right way.

According to Melzter, CMLL had asked Stephanie to drop the titles she held at San Jose and then move to WWE. But she didn’t do that.

Advertisement

“And the feeling was that they expected that of her and basically told her, ‘Look, they want you, and they may not want you to do that, but you haven’t signed yet, so you can just tell them: I want to go out the right way,’” Meltzer said.

Stephanie didn’t do any of that and instead went all out to sign her contract with WWE without going as per the directions of CMLL. On Wednesday, Shawn Michales, Vice President of Talent Development Creative, announced that Stephanie had finally signed up with WWE. On his X account, he wrote, “Welcome to the WWE Family, Stephanie Vaquer. See you in Orlando!” Thereby, Stephanie Vaquer might soon be seen in WWE NXT.



