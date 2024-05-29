AEW Veteran Opens Up on Becky Lynch’s Potential AEW Debut Amid Looming Free Agency

Becky Lynch has been a hot topic ever since she lost the World Title to Liv Morgan. A significant reason for her being in the spotlight is her WWE contract is expiring soon. Speculation is rife about whether she will move to AEW or take a break before returning to WWE. Amidst the fan theories, an AEW legend has weighed in on Becky Lynch’s situation.

The star in question is none other than Chris Jericho. The former WWE star, who wears multiple hats in AEW currently, suggested that Becky Lynch has options.

Chris Jericho comments on Becky Lynch’s potential AEW debut

The Man initially lost the Women’s World Championship in Saudi Arabia at King and Queen of the Ring. In a bid to recapture her title, Lynch exercised her rematch clause and faced Liv Morgan in a steel cage on Monday Night Raw. However, Liv Morgan emerged victorious again. After the match, Lynch alluded to stepping away from WWE in a social media post.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Chris Jericho discussed Becky Lynch’s potential options. While he didn't suggest that Lynch would join AEW, he expressed contentment with her having multiple options available. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He said, “Five years ago, Becky would have no other options. [I’m] not saying that she’s coming but there is an option and who knows what could happen? No one thought that Jericho would come to AEW. No one thought that Moxley would come or Bryan Danielson or Adam Cole or any of these guys that have come over. So it’s exciting for the fans. It’s exciting for the wrestlers, the talent, because now suddenly if there’s a bidding war that just benefits us. So I think it’s very important.”

Advertisement

The 7-time World Champion’s WWE contract is set to expire on June 1. It's uncertain if she will join AEW, but the pro wrestling world is unpredictable. Lynch could potentially debut in Tony Khan’s company, given her available options. We will have to wait and see.

Becky Lynch once said that she plans to retire in WWE

Becky Lynch has unquestionably carved out a legendary career in wrestling. It’s safe to say that she has nothing left to prove. Given her remarkable achievements in WWE, she wants this organization to be where she ultimately retires. During an interview with Strutting With Gorilla in December 2023, Lynch expressed that she intends to retire in WWE.

She said, “It’s [WWE] where I was born as a professional wrestler in many ways in terms of my influence, and it’s where I’ll retire.”

Also Read: Liv Morgan Kisses Dominik Mysterio To End WWE RAW, Sparking New Relationship Angle

Advertisement

Nevertheless, only time will tell what lies ahead for The Man. Truth be told, wrestling fans would enthusiastically welcome either outcome: whether she debuts in AEW or makes a triumphant return to WWE after a hiatus.