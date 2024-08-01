AEW’s Tony Khan and Shane McMahon’s Private Meeting Goes Viral; Sparks Speculations About Potential Deal

AEW has been a home for many ex-WWE stars and veterans. However, nobody ever imagined that McMahon and Tony Khan would ever talk, much less work together.

Well, we may be coming close to seeing a major collaboration, as AEW President Tony Khan was recently seen in a private meeting with Vince McMahon’s son, Shane McMahon.

This report has emerged amid heavy speculation about Shane McMahon’s potential debut in AEW, a rumor that has been doing the rounds for the past few weeks. So, is Shane McMahon turning All Elite?

Shane McMahon and Tony Khan have a private meeting

According to Fightful and WrestleTalk, Tony Khan and Shane McMahon had a strategic meeting at a private Arlington airport on July 29 in the afternoon. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Khan and McMahon talked about “possibilities moving forward” during their talk.

It’s worth noting that this marks their first meeting after the AEW president had expressed his interest in talking to McMahon earlier. Khan had previously stated that he was open to working with Shane O’Mac, endorsing the idea of involving him in AEW. Despite this, AEW executives were unaware of the details of this meeting.

During a recent interview on the Maggie & Perloff show, Khan publicly revealed that McMahon is “welcome to stop by at any time” and said that he is a “really nice guy.” Furthermore, Khan praised Shane McMahon as an executive and a professional wrestler during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

At this point, all signs point toward Shane McMahon’s potential debut in AEW. The 54-year-old McMahon undeniably has a wealth of knowledge about the pro wrestling industry. That said, Tony Khan and AEW will certainly benefit, should Shane McMahon join AEW.

At this point, the details of the meeting haven’t been unearthed. However, Khan’s positive perception of McMahon can lead to a potential deal between the duo.

WWE employee reportedly not surprised by Shane McMahon’s move

WrestleVotes has reported that a WWE employee, who is close friends with Shane McMahon is not surprised by McMahon’s move.

The report by WrestleVotes states: “Asked a longtime WWE employee friendly with Shane for thoughts on the Tony Khan picture. The response: ‘Shane’s as smart as they come; taking a preliminary meeting doesn’t surprise anyone here.’”

Shane McMahon was last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania 39, where he participated in an impromptu match against The Miz. Sadly, McMahon ended up injuring his quad mid-match.

It was also reported by Fightful that McMahon is not under any contract with WWE as of June 2024.

