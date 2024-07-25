It looks like the New York Jets are grappling with a double dose of holdout drama as the 2024 NFL season approaches.

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers' controversial Egypt trip during mandatory minicamp raised questions, now the defensive end Haason Reddick's absence from training camp over contract disputes has added another layer of issue to the team's preseason preparations.

Haason Reddick's contract standoff

Haason Reddick, the Pro Bowl edge rusher acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, has decided to skip training camp in pursuit of a new deal.

According to NFL Insider Ari Meirov, Reddick faces a steep price for his holdout:

"Haason Reddick will be fined $50,000 for every day of camp he misses. These fines, since Reddick is on a veteran contract, are not forgivable."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Reddick "does not intend to report to training camp today with the rest of his teammates" as he awaits a new contract.

The defensive end is entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract, with a non-guaranteed base salary of $14.25 million for the upcoming season.

The Jets had initially attempted to extend Reddick's contract during the trade process and remained open to negotiations.

However, the team has taken a firm stance, refusing to engage in talks while the player is absent from camp.

This impasse has led to a standoff, with Reddick's holdout potentially extending into the preseason.

Reddick's absence could provide opportunities for other players on the roster.

Will McDonald IV, a 2023 first-round pick who saw limited action as a rookie, may see increased playing time.

Additionally, veteran backup Michael Clemons could step into a larger role.

The Jets' defensive line, anchored by All-Pro Quinnen Williams, will need to adjust to the potential loss of Reddick's pass-rushing prowess.

Aaron Rodgers acknowledges the consequences of his trip to Egypt

While Reddick's situation unfolds, the Jets are still dealing with the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers' controversial absence from mandatory minicamp.

The star quarterback skipped team activities for a trip to Egypt, incurring a substantial fine in the process.

Speaking about his absence, Rodgers stated:

"Back in some of the doldrums of the rehab, I thought it'd be fun to put together a trip with some friends. I had a great talk with Robert. Obviously he wanted me to be there. I knew the consequences if I wasn't going to be there."

The quarterback hinted at a fine exceeding $50,000, in line with the CBA's penalty for missing mandatory minicamp days.

Rodgers attempted to downplay the impact of his absence on team chemistry, saying:

"The reaction is what it is. I made it a point to be at every OTA, I was at the physical day as a part of the minicamp ... [and I] had talks with all my teammates about it. I think they all understood it was more of an issue outside the building than it was inside the building."

As the Jets navigate these holdout situations, the team's focus remains on breaking their playoff drought.

With one of the NFL's most talented rosters, the Jets are counting heavily on Rodgers' return from his 2023 Achilles injury to lead them to postseason success.