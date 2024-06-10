After AI Tom Brady Dazzled Fans, NFL GOAT Is Using Cutting Edge Technology for USD 375 Million Broadcast Debut

Tom Brady is an iconic retired football legend. He is embarking on a new adventure as an NFL color commentator. While many may think he's already mastered the game of football, there are a lot of new things he is trying.

Brady is now turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to help him prepare for his new role in broadcasting. In a recent interview with BizTech Magazine, the 46-year-old shared his innovative approach. He shared insight about how he is studying for his upcoming broadcast debut on Fox.

Tom Brady Uses AI to Train for New Broadcasting Role

Brady revealed, "I'm about to start my broadcasting career on Fox, and I’m using AI in the preparation for that so I can better understand the matchups, the plays, and different situations that come up in the game."

His revelation was fascinating to the fans. He shared a glimpse into how technology is shaping traditional aspects of sports broadcasting. However, Brady isn't just relying on AI. He's also seeking advice from those who've been in the industry.

Surprisingly, one of his sources of guidance is the person he's replacing, Greg Olsen. He is the lead play-by-play broadcaster for FOX's NFL coverage. Olsen shared, "I had a chance to speak with Tom a couple of weeks ago, and he was just kind of picking my brain about the prep and the industry and what to expect and whatnot."

It's another interesting dynamic, considering Olsen's upcoming transition to a different role within the network. Brady's foray into broadcasting isn't without its share of lighthearted moments. Now fans are anticipating seeing Brady’s upcoming new job.

In 2023, an AI version of Brady made an unexpected appearance on a comedy special. The video, titled It's Too Easy: A Simulated Hour-long Comedy Special," featured AI Brady. He humorously shared about his dating life and football career.

However, the video was met with controversy by the audience. Brady's legal team issued a cease-and-desist letter to the comedians behind the project. It was leading to its removal from the internet.

Tom Brady’s Use of AI and Funny Comments

Despite the comedic statement, Brady remains focused on his transition to broadcasting. As he prepares to step into the spotlight, Brady's use of AI technology. Interestingly, Brady's journey into broadcasting isn't just about career advancement.

He's stepping into a new industry he's doing so with his trademark determination and new technologies. As Brady prepares for his broadcasting debut, he's acutely aware of the scrutiny and expectations that come with his high-profile status.

Yet, amidst the pressure, he remains grounded and humble. He is seeking advice and guidance from those who've walked the path before him. Brady's journey into broadcasting is about more than just calling football games. It's also about embracing new opportunities, pushing boundaries, and continuing to evolve as a person.

Whether he'll find the same level of success behind the microphone as he did on the football field remains to be seen.