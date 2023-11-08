After Alba and Busquets, Lionel Messi wants David Beckham to sign current and two former Barca stars: Report

Messi, who recently clinched the 2023 Ballon d'Or, made his move from Europe to the United States last summer. He was accompanied by his Barcelona teammates, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets upon their arrival. Rumors were circulating that another former Barcelona player might also join them.

Messi was swiftly followed by his pals Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to the Major League Soccer club, and together they worked wonders for Inter Miami. When Messi joined in July, the club was struggling at the bottom of the league standings.

However, he led the team to victory in the Leagues Cup – a trophy for the club – before making a valiant push for a spot in the MLS playoffs. Unfortunately, injuries ultimately hampered their progress.

According to recent rumors in Marca, Lionel Messi asked club owner David Beckham to include Ivan Rakitic in the team for the upcoming campaign.

Barcelona's Influence on Inter Miami's Squad

Luis Suarez, a current player for Gremio, is another former Barcelona forward who is reportedly joining the team.

With Rakitic joining the fold, five players in Inter Miami's starting lineup may be former Barcelona players who had great success on the field in the past.

El Gol Digital reports that Rakitic, who plays for Sevilla at the moment, was not expected to renew his contract in Spain, which ended after that season. This implied that the midfielder from Croatia was free to sign with the Major League Soccer team.

The impact of accepting a new deal may have been increased by Sevilla's present desire to cut his pay by 85%, according to the reports.

ALSO READ: Victor Wembanyama breaks yet another NBA record as Shaquille O’Neal doubles down on Bol Bol comparison

Lionel Messi Co-Owns KRÜ Esports with Sergio Agüero

Now that he co-owns KRÜ Esports with fellow countryman Sergio Agüero, football legend Lionel Messi has ventured into the esports space. The Valorant esports team was assembled in 2021, but the Argentine organization was established back in 2020.

A video upload with the tagline Ahora somos 2, or Now we are 2, was used on X to make the announcement. Agüero responded to the rumors of his resignation as well as all of KRÜ's admirers in the video.

He expressed gratitude to all of the supporters for their support over the previous three years and explained that Messi would now be joining KRÜ Esports as a co-owner. The next scene in the video features Messi saying, "Let's Play."

Supporting an esports organization by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest football player ever, is significant because it could inspire other players to follow suit, increasing the esports industry's allure.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How many teams did Shaquille O'Neal play for and how many NBA Championships did he win?