After Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Calls Out Racism in League Following Fever’s Playoff Exit: ‘Those Aren’t Fans, Those Are...’

The 2024 WNBA playoffs have brought to light the ugly side of fandom, with some fans resorting to racist comments and behavior toward players. Caitlin Clark used her platform to address the issue, labeling those responsible as "trolls" and emphasizing the need to celebrate the positive aspects of the league.

The Fever star’s reaction came following another WNBA rookie, Angle Reese’s stance on the matter. The WNBA playoffs, which have garnered significant attention and viewership, have unfortunately been marred by instances of racist behavior from a section of fans.

In the aftermath of the Indiana Fever's playoff exit, Caitlin Clark spoke out against the racism and hate that players have had to endure during the season. She emphasized that such behavior has no place in the league, labeling those responsible as “trolls" and stressing the need to uplift and positively represent the league.

During a season-ending press conference, Clark expressed her dismay, stating, "Nobody in our league should be facing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments and threats. Those aren't fans, those are trolls, and it's a real disservice to the people in our league, the organization, the WNBA."

Clark's sentiments were echoed by Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun, who also denounced the racial comments directed at her and her teammates, emphasizing the need for action to address such behavior. The WNBA responded to Thomas' comments, underlining the league's commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment for all players.

Advertisement

Amidst these events, Angel Reese, who missed the latter part of her rookie season due to injury, responded to an ESPN segment that confronted fans for their unacceptable behavior towards WNBA players.

The 2024 WNBA season has undoubtedly seen its share of challenges, but it has also provided a platform for players like Caitlin Clark to advocate for a positive and respectful environment within the league. As the playoffs continue and the spotlight remains on the WNBA, fans and the league alike must support and uphold the values of respect and inclusivity, ensuring that the focus remains on the exceptional talent and stories that define the WNBA.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark's Incident With Fan on Courtside Addressed by WNBA; Report