After Ayahuasca, Aaron Rodgers Reveals Secret Ritual to ‘Ground’ Himself

Aaron Rodgers’ recent interests have effortlessly made more headlines than his recent NFL records. First, it was just Aaron Rodgers missing the Jets’ mandatory minicamp, that made him a buzzing entity, generating a whole lot of criticism. Now, as soon as the rumors of him indulging in psychedelics such as ayahuasca got connected with his absence at the minicamp, the talks transcended to a whole another level. Now, seems that some other rousing discussions are on it’s way as the Jets’ QB reveals his practice to ground himself.

As A-Rod is coveting a solid comeback in the 2024 season, the QB opened up on his use of hapè, a shamanic drug that he uses once a week to boost his concentration level and recovery after rigorous training. The medicinal plant is typically prepared with mapacho and elicits a feeling of alertness and elevation.

“I first became familiar with it years ago, when I was in Peru,” Rodgers said, sharing his experience with the herb when he visited Peru in 2020 with his then-girlfriend Danica Patrick, also the place where Rodgers first tried ayahuasca.

“But it has since become a weekly practice for me when I need to ground myself. It’s a great tool for getting back into my body when I’m feeling a little worn out,” A-Rod said, adding that it’s a “good way to re-center,” in his interview with Haute Time magazine.

The 42-year-old has since been advocating the use of psychedelics, since it aided Rodgers to play one of his best seasons in his NFL career in 2020, which saw him get an MVP with career-high touchdowns, 48, amid other records. After the trip, Rodgers also confessed at Psychedelic Science 2023 that the season was "probably the best season of my career” as he won the first of two consecutive MVP awards.

Advertisement

Ever since then, Rodgers has been going on and on about his ayahuasca indulgence. Per the biography of Aaron Rodgers by Ian O’Connor ‘Out of Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers’, it was Aaron Rodgers’ high school friend who encouraged the 40-year-old to try out the psychedelic tea ayahuasca.

It all started back in 2019 when Rodgers’ high school friend Jordan Russell went to visit the Temple of the Way of Light, a plant-medicine shamanic healing center in Iquitos, Peru. While Rodgers wasn’t there in the Amazonian rain forest with him — over the five nights of doing ayahuasca, Russell says in the book, his football friend was “the star of the entire show.”

Per the book, Russell felt that Rodgers “potential was not being met.” The conversation prompted Rodgers to take a trip to Peru in 2020. While their trip had several restrictions because of COVID-19, even the limited exposure to the psychedelic tea opened up new realms for Rodgers.

Advertisement

“I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career,” Rodgers confessed on the ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’. Now that Rodgers is opening up about his use of another tea, fans will only talk more and more about it.