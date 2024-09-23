After Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors to Retire Hall of Famer Vince Carter's Jersey on November 2

Vince Carter, born on January 26, 1977, gained fame for his remarkable athleticism and scoring talent during his 22-season NBA career (1998-2020), the longest in league history. He became the first player to compete in four different decades, earned eight All-Star selections, and won the 1999 Rookie of the Year award. Throughout his career, he played for multiple teams, including the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets. On June 25, 2020, Carter retired after making his final shot in a game before the COVID-19 pandemic paused the season.

The Toronto Raptors are set to retire Carter's No. 15 jersey on November 2, during a game against the Sacramento Kings, according to a report by TSN's Josh Lewenberg. This decision follows the Brooklyn Nets' announcement to retire Carter's jersey this year as the eight-time All-Star and dunk contest legend prepares to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

Carter’s jersey will be the first the Raptors retire, with Kyle Lowry's No. 7 expected to follow upon his retirement. Carter will join 19 Toronto Maple Leafs players who have had their numbers honored in the rafters of Scotiabank Arena.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri suggested that the team will celebrate Carter as part of the franchise's 30th anniversary in the NBA. The Raptors have planned various annual special events to mark their three decades in the league.

After being selected as the No. 5 pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Vince Carter played seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors acquired him through a draft-day trade with the Golden State Warriors, who received No. 4 pick Antawn Jamison in return.

As a 6-foot-6 guard, Carter became a Raptors icon due to his aerial acrobatics and unforgettable performance in the 2000 dunk contest. He is widely recognized for playing a pivotal role in expanding basketball’s popularity in Toronto and throughout Canada, inspiring a new generation of Canadian players.

However, Carter’s time in Toronto ended controversially when he orchestrated a trade with the New Jersey Nets in 2004. That trade, now seen as one of the worst in Raptors history, resulted in years of fan resentment and boos whenever he returned to Toronto.

From 2004 to 2009, Carter thrived with the New Jersey Nets, where he averaged 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists over 374 games. His performance earned him three consecutive All-Star selections from 2005 to 2007. In recognition of his impact, the Brooklyn Nets will retire his No. 15 jersey on January 25, 2025, during a game against the Miami Heat, making it the seventh jersey retirement in the franchise’s history. Carter’s contributions helped lead the team to three playoff appearances during his tenure.

