After calling Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl win stroke of luck, Skip Bayless claims Joe Burrow is better than Tom Brady

Skip Bayless is back with another controversial statement, and this time, he took a dig at Tom Brady. During the recent match between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Bayless made a strange comparison between Joe Burrow and Tom Brady.

Tom Brady fans who saw Skip Bayless's tweet were not happy with his opinion and shared their reaction to the post. Here's how fans reacted to Skip Bayless making a bizarre comparison between two quarterbacks.

What did Skip Bayless say in his tweet that compared Tom Brady with Joe Burrow?

On October 6, an intense game took place between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. Star quarterback Joe Burrow helped the Cincinnati Bengals win over the Bills by 24-19. The famous sports host, Skip Bayless, took his X account and compared Tom Brady with Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow scored two touchdowns in that game.

"One big difference between Brady and Burrow: Burrow can escape. Burrow can RUN. Not Lamar, obviously. But right there with Mahomes tormenting defenses with legs", tweeted Skip Bayless.

This weekend, Mahomes, Lamar, and Burrow, all of the three quarterbacks, dominated their games. Jackson completed 21 passes in a 34-point win while Burrow threw 348 yards along with two touchdowns. While Patrick made two touchdowns in Germany against the Miami Dolphins.

Now, Tom Brady is not one of the fastest quarterbacks, however, he played the game strategically, which helped him become the legend that he is now. Even though Mahomes, Lamark, and Burrow performed well this weekend, to draw a comparison with an NFL legend is not right. Fans felt the same.

How did fans react to Skip Bayless's mean Tweet?

When you compare Tom Brady with an upcoming NFL quarterback, backlash is expected. Tom Brady fans were definitely not happy with what Skip Bayless tweeted and came forward and reacted to his tweet.

"This is a pretty big difference lol 😂 but go on skip," commented a Tom Brady fan, along with a picture of Tom Brady wearing 7 NFL rings. While Tom Brady has got 7 rings, Joe Burrow has just played in big games once.

"Again burrows is a good QB but he not better than Patrick . Give me shout when Joe has two SB and a SB mv. i will wait," another Tom Brady fan commented, who clearly seemed unhappy with what Skip Bayless Tweeted.

"Of course Brady has a hand full of rings and Burrow has zero. Talk to me when Burrow has four before comparing the 2," commented a fan of Tom Brady, who clearly knows that the comparison just makes no sense.

"I don't even get what this is saying. Why is Brady in this tweet," Tweeted an NFL fan who is clearly confused about why Skip Bayless mentioned Tom Brady in the tweet. Well, if the comparison had been made between Burrow, Lamar, and Mahomes, that would have made more sense.

Overall, the majority of the fans were not happy with the way Skip Bayless compared Tom Brady with Joe Burrow out of the blue. A single good game does not put him in the same league as a longtime NFL superstar. What do you think?

