After Chris Paul, Kim Kardashian romantically linked with another surprising NBA star? Find out

Since December 2022, rumors have swirled that Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian might be dating.

These whispers resurfaced in July 2023, when an image surfaced of Chris Paul conversing with a Kim Kardashian lookalike from over a car.

As it happens, though, this photo dates back to 2021 when Chris Paul played for the Phoenix Suns.

At the time, Kendall Jenner was dating Devin Booker, a teammate of Paul's, and Chris Paul has been married to his wife Jada Crawley since 2011.

Kanye West himself alleged an affair between his estranged wife Kardashian and Paul.

Nonetheless, an insider promptly refuted these claims, emphasizing the falsity. Neither Kardashian nor Paul have publicly addressed these speculations.

Speculation surrounding Kim Kardashian's alleged new NBA player romance

Rumors have morphed again this month, implying Kardashian has transitioned from her relationships with Kanye West and Pete Davidson to a clandestine affair with a player from the Chicago Bulls.

Having recently announced a significant SKIMS collaboration with the NBA, Kardashian is no novice to connections with basketball players.

However, this latest link caught some by surprise.

Information making the rounds on Deux Moi implies Kardashian is covertly involved with Torrey Craig of the Chicago Bulls.

The selection of Craig for the rumor surprises many since he is not a prominent name or a vibrant talent. Craig, 33, entered the NBA in 2017 and tasted limited success in the league, but found achievement elsewhere.

Kim Kardashian's Skims teams up with NBA for fashion and sports fusion

Kim Kardashian's brand, Skims, is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball.

This partnership, set to cover multiple years, will feature various collaborations showcased at marquee events, including the NBA All-Star Game and the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Skims, famous for its body-positive shapewear and loungewear, expanded to include a men's line and will gain broader exposure through this partnership.

With on-court virtual signage and other platforms, the NBA partnership is set to boost the visibility of the Skims brand.

Indeed, this collaboration mirrors Skims' escalating cultural impact and aims at fusing individuals of various demographics via fashion, sport, and talent.

